1st Women Hockey League: Islamabad & Lahore victorious on Opening Day

Published on Sunday, 05 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 38
Lahore: Pakistan's 1st Women Hockey League kicked off with two matches at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.



In the first match, Islamabad Shaheen went past Peshawar Deers 2-0

It was goal less after the first half.

Mahjabeen broke the deadlock in the 38th minute with a field goal. In the 46th minute, Iqra Hanif doubled the score, also through open play.

Islamabad Shaheen: 2,     Peshawar Deers: 0

Scorers: Mahjabeen  (38') & Iqra Hanif (46')

In the afternoon match, Lahore Lions roared past Karachi Dolphins 4-0

Lahore Lions proved too strong for the Karachi Dolphins.  They were up by three goals at the half time.

In the 10th minute, Sehrish Waheed converted a penalty corner before Kalsoom Shahzadi doubled the lead through a field goal in the 21st minute. Within three minutes, Ishrat Abbas' penalty corner strike made it 3-0.

The lone goal of the second half was netted by Ambreen Arshad via open play.

Scorers: Sehrish Waheed (10'), Kalsoom Shahzadi (21'), Ishrat Abbas (24') & Ambreen Arshad (51')

Matches on Saturday:
Quetta Panthers vs Isalmabad Shaheen:  10:00 am
Lahore Lions vs Peshawar Deers:          02:30 pm

PHF Media release

