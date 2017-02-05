Lahore: Pakistan's 1st Women Hockey League kicked off with two matches at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.





In the first match, Islamabad Shaheen went past Peshawar Deers 2-0



It was goal less after the first half.



Mahjabeen broke the deadlock in the 38th minute with a field goal. In the 46th minute, Iqra Hanif doubled the score, also through open play.



Islamabad Shaheen: 2, Peshawar Deers: 0



Scorers: Mahjabeen (38') & Iqra Hanif (46')



In the afternoon match, Lahore Lions roared past Karachi Dolphins 4-0



Lahore Lions proved too strong for the Karachi Dolphins. They were up by three goals at the half time.



In the 10th minute, Sehrish Waheed converted a penalty corner before Kalsoom Shahzadi doubled the lead through a field goal in the 21st minute. Within three minutes, Ishrat Abbas' penalty corner strike made it 3-0.



The lone goal of the second half was netted by Ambreen Arshad via open play.



Scorers: Sehrish Waheed (10'), Kalsoom Shahzadi (21'), Ishrat Abbas (24') & Ambreen Arshad (51')



Matches on Saturday:

Quetta Panthers vs Isalmabad Shaheen: 10:00 am

Lahore Lions vs Peshawar Deers: 02:30 pm



PHF Media release