KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu forward Faizal Saari is out for the rest of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) season.





And with an almost three-week recovery period, his chances of playing for Malaysia in the World Hockey League Round Two next month is also in jeopardy.



The mercurial striker tore a hamstring in the 6-1 win over Tenaga Nasional at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu on Friday.



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh said that he would need nothing less than three weeks to recover.



“By then, the MHL would be over. I would say that his season has ended,” said Sarjit.



Faizal is the second highest scorer in the Premier Division with eight goals. His team-mate Jang Jung-hyun, of South Korea, is the top scorer with 13 goals.



But Sarjit isn’t too worried about Faizal’s absence as he believes he has an able replacement in Dutch international Valentin Verga, who only joined the team on Thursday.



Terengganu lead the eight-team standings with 19 points after seven matches – two points ahead of second-placed KLHC.



On the international front, a fit Faizal would have been a shoo-in for one of the 18 places in the team for the World Hockey League Round Two in Trinidad and Tobago from March 25-April 2.



The Star of Malaysia