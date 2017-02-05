by S. Ramaguru







KUALA LUMPUR: The second half of the Premier Division begins today with seven teams trying to do the same thing: beat defending champions and leaders Terengganu.





The east coast side lead the eight-team standings with 19 points after seven matches – just two ahead of second-placed Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) and four in front of Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL).



Tenaga Nasional round up the top four with 13 points, followed by the stragglers Maybank and TNB-Thunderbolt (both on six points) and UiTM-KPT and SSTMI (both on one point).



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh is aware that his team’s two-point advantage is not a comfortable one and that all the other teams will be gunning for his side’s scalp.



“It’s all about winning and staying ahead of the pack. We’re looking at a fourth league title and we do not plan to take any team for granted at this stage,” said Sarjit, whose team should have no problem taking all three points today when they take on bottom-placed SSTMI.



With Terengganu looking good for a fourth title, UniKL are just hoping for a top-four finish.



A win over UiTM today should virtually guarantee them that.



“UiTM enjoyed an extra day’s rest after their match (against TNB-Thunderbolt) on Friday was abandoned. So, they will be fresher for the match and this is something we need to be careful about,” said UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj (pic).



“My players are tired as we travelled to Malacca (to play against Maybank on Friday). We had a tough match there as well despite the 6-2 score line.



“We know that getting the three points tomorrow is vital to our aspirations of a top-three finish in the league ... we will go all out to secure the points.”



UniKL are expected to rest goalkeeper Thomas Santiago of Argentina as he has ulcers in his mouth. He also did not feature against Maybank and his replacement, Khairul Nizam Ibrahim, produced an outstanding display.



“Khairul has been playing well and made several crucial saves. I have two keepers who can be rotated and this is a welcome headache,” said Arulselvaraj.



Also expected to be rested today is defender Zul Firdaus Mizun, who was rushed to hospital after the Maybank match with high fever.



There were fears that he could have contracted dengue as the team trained in Bukit Jalil on Sunday. However, blood tests have ruled that out and he has been discharged.



