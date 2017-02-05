Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

SK Uthappa wears multiple hats in the team

Published on Sunday, 05 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 34
View Comments

Tazeen Qureshy



One of the seniors and a key member of the Kalinga Lancers in the ongoing Hockey India League, SK Uthappa wears several hats at a time. And he relishes each of them fully.



As a player on field, his feats are quite visible. Like the deflection he made off Moritz Fuerste's gem of feed that gave his team full points against Uttar Pradesh Wizards on Friday.

But off the field, the Karnataka player Uthappa is also simultaneously playing the role of a translator and a coach for his juniors.

For the multi-tasking he does, Uthappa has already garnered praises from all quarters including skipper Moritz Fuertse, who has pinned lot of hopes on him.

“Many players in our team have difficulty in understanding nuances in English. There is a huge gap the way things are explained between English and Hindi. So, I contribute to help ease out things for some of team mates".

"The coach says something and I translate it to the guys. In the process, I get to learn a lot. It is always good to try to teach someone. You improve a lot personally. It’s like double-coaching for me - I get it from the coach and give it to the boys. That is how, I am the translator and coach for the junior boys,” says SK Uthappa.

On field, of course, Uthappa has a huge responsibility to guide the team.

“Since I am one of the seniors in the team, my job is to maintain the structure. On the pitch, I try to keep the motivation on and try to remain as long as I can, so there is less rotation,” he says.

Kalinga Lancers will next play against Dabang Mumbai in its last home match on Sunday.

“The crowd in Bhubaneswar is amazing. We now hope to gift them happiness by winning the last home match.”

Stick2Hockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.