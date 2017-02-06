Lahore: In the 1st Women Hockey League, on Sunday, Quetta Panthers and Lahore Lions won their respective matches at the National Hockey Stadium.





Aqsa Javed's Brace in Quetta Panthers' 3-1 Victory over Karachi Dolphins



With two wins in as many matches, Quetta has emerged as a strong contender to qualify for the final.



While for Karachi, it was two defeats out of two.



Panthers were off the blocks quickly. Nimble footed Aqsa Javed put them ahead in the 3rd minute.



They had to wait for the next goal till the 27th minute, Again, Aqsa was the scorer. But Karachi managed to reduce the margin through Tehmina just seconds before the hooter sounded for the half time.



It was game on.



In the 40th minute, Nafeesa Anwar, with her third goal of the league, the only penalty corner conversion of the match, again restored the two goal cushion for Quetta.



Both the teams continued to look for the goal. Quetta had more chances but the scoreline didn't change.



Player of Match: Aqsa Javed (Quetta)



Quetta Panthers: 3 Karachi Dolphins: 1



Scorers:

Quetta Panthers: Aqsa Javed (3' & 27') Nafeesa Anwar (40')

Karachi Dolhons: Tehmina (30')



Lahore Lions Outplay Islamabad Shaheen 4 - 0



Lahore Lions continued with their impressive form.



Though, they had the better of exchanges right from the beginning, the first goal only arrived in the 26th minute, courtesy international Maira Sabir. It opened the floodgates as Sehrish Waheed and Ambreen Arshad made it 3-0 in next three minutes.

Only one goal was added in the second half when Faiqa Riaz availed a penalty corner.



With three successive victories, all by big margins, Lahore Lions have emerged as the strongest team in the league.



Player of Match: Ambreen Arshad (Lahore Lions)



Lahore Lions:4 Islamabad Shaheen: 0

Scorers:

Lahore Lions: (Maira Sabir 26', Sehrish Waheed 27', Ambreen Arshad 29' & Faiqa Riaz 53')



POINTS TABLE:



Team, Matches, Wins, Defeats, Draw, Goal Difference, Points

Lahore Lions, 3, 3, 0, 0, +11, 9

Quetta Panthers, 2, 2, 0, 0, +3, 6

Islamabad Shaheen, 3, 1, 2, 0, -3, 3

Peshawar Deers, 2, 0, 2, 0, -5, 0

Karachi Dolphins, 2, 0, 2, 0, -6, 0



Matches on Monday:

Quetta Panthers vs Peshawar Deers: 11:00 am

Islamabad Shaheen vs Karachi Dolphins: 02:30 pm

PHF Media release