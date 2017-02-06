by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: The top two teams in the Premier Division continued their winning ways but in contrasting fashion in the Malaysia Hockey League.





Leaders and defending champions Terengganu thumped SSTMI 10-1 at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu while second-placed KLHC had to overcome a two-goal deficit to win 4-3.



It was Terengganu’s seventh win and they garnered 22 points, two more than KLHC.



The east coast side faced no problems against SSTMI as they scored the opening goal in the very first minute.



Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin and Jang Jung-hyun starred for Terengganu as they plundered seven of the 10 goals.



Tengku Ahamd, who scored a hat-trick on Friday against Tenaga, netted four goals yesterday.



He took his tally in the tournament to 11 with strikes in the first, 17th, 30th and 56th minutes.



Penalty corner specialist Jung-hyun bagged a hat-trick in the 29th, 33rd and 39th minutes and have 16 goals under his belt.



The other scorers were Ismail Abu (eighth), Nicholas Torre (12th) and B. Namasivayam (20th)



Mohamed Shahrin Izzudin scored the consolation goal for SSTMI in the 58th minute.



Terengganu played without their star forwad Faizal Saari who is out for the rest of the season due to injury.



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh was delighted with the big win.



“What’s more important is to keep the momentum going. It was not easy but we got the goals at the right time.



“There are tougher matches ahead and we need to be in a position to capitalise on them.



“It’s a good start to the second half of the tournament,” he added.



In Bandar Penawar, it was a close call for former champions Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC).



They had to overcome a two-goal deficit to beat TNB Thunderbolt 4-3 at the SSTMI Hockey Stadium.



Thunderbolt took the lead through Mohamed Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal and Mohamed Noor Firdaus Rosdi in the 22nd and 25th minutes.



But KLHC’s national player Mohamed Haziq Shamsul scored in the 29th minute to reduce the deficit and their foreign import Anton Ebeling found the equaliser in the 34th minute.



Thunderbolt were relentless in their attack and were rewarded with another goal in the 41st minute from a penalty corner set-piece.



But Haziq and Anton were on target again in the 44th and 50th minutes to give KLHC the slim win.



The Star of Malaysia