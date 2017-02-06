

Wimbledon celebrate. Credit Simon Parker



Wimbledon twice battled back from behind to beat hosts Beeston and take top spot in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division.





With rivals Holcombe drawing for their second consecutive game, Wimbledon went top of the pile thanks to their 3-2 win over Beeston on Saturday.



Chris Proctor and Ollie Willars had twice given Beeston the lead, only to see their strikes cancelled out by field goals from Peter Millar and Chris Gregg.



Nathaniel Stewart gave Wimbledon all three points when he converted a penalty corner four minutes from time to send them top.



Holcombe were held to a goalless draw against Kent rivals Canterbury.



Also on Saturday, Brooklands MU claimed a 4-2 victory at Reading. The hosts led after Edward Carson and Andy Watts had cancelled out Peter Flanagan’s first minute opener.



Brooklands rallied after the break, with Richard Slater and Aiden Khares putting them ahead, before Flanagan grabbed his second of the game with two minutes to go.



Surbiton missed the chance to close the gap to Wimbledon to just three points when they drew 2-2 at East Grinstead on Sunday.



Andy Piper gave the hosts the lead midway through the first half, before Surbiton’s Alan Forsyth scored his 14th and 15th goals of the campaign to give them the lead.



Sam Driver equalised for East Grinstead with 13 minutes left to earn a share of the spoils.



Hampstead and Westminster moved up to fourth in the table after a 4-1 win at Loughborough.



Matt Guise Brown (2), Will Calnan and Kwan Browne scored the visitors goals, with Ed Horler scoring what proved to be a consolation for Loughborough.



Men’s Conference East



There are just three points separating five teams at the top of the Men’s Conference East after the latest set of matches.



Sevenoaks lead the way on goal difference after they recorded a 7-1 victory over Oxted, Andrew Ross netting a hat trick to take his season tally to 13, with George Torry scoring a brace.



Their lead on goal difference was remarkably cut as Teddington beat Brighton and Hove 8-0, Andrew Pett and Tim Davenport both scoring hat tricks whilst league leading scorer Matt Daly scored twice.



Richmond are a point behind the leaders after a 2-1 win over Indian Gymkhana, two goals inside the first five minutes for Charlie Ellison and Josh Smith giving them the points.



Darren Cheesman and Scott Perry scored as Cambridge City won 2-0 at Southgate, both sides three points off the top, and West Herts came from behind to beat strugglers Wapping 3-1.



Men’s Conference North



The University of Durham picked up where they left off before the winter break, winning 6-2 at Olton and West Warwicks in the Conference North.



They twice came from behind as Rhys Smith (2), Michael Walker, Jack Waller, Barney Wilkinson and Angus Spittles all found the target to preserve their 100 per cent record with 11 straight wins.



A single Alex Humphreys goal was enough to keep Bowdon second as they defeated Cannock 1-0.



It was a goal fest at Oxton, where they registered a 7-5 victory over fourth-placed Deeside Ramblers, as eleven different players got on the scoresheet.



Bottom of the table Leek drew 3-3 at home to Preston with Richard Cordon scoring two, whilst Sheffield Hallam defeated Doncaster 2-0 in a South Yorkshire derby.



Men’s Conference West



Cardiff and Met recorded two wins in three days to pull further clear at the top of the Men’s Conference West.



They are representing Wales at the EuroHockey Indoor Challenge in Hungary next weekend, and go in fine form as they remain unbeaten in the league so far this term.



Despite trailing 2-0, five goals in 17 minutes saw them defeat the University of Bristol on Friday night, Luke Hawker scoring a hat trick.



Hawker was back amongst the goals on Sunday, as his brace earned them a 2-0 victory at home to Cheltenham.



Team Bath Buccaneers are eight points behind in second, after they defeated Fareham 5-2, Jay Reddy with a pair of goals.



Alex Pendle’s second half goal helped Chichester to a 2-1 win at the University of Birmingham.



Old Georgians edged out Isca 5-4 at home, James Tindall scoring three to take his total for the season to 17 goals.



Meanwhile, bottom of the table University of Bristol lost their second game of the weekend, going down by the same 5-2 margin at the University of Exeter.



Men’s Hockey League (Friday, 3 February 2017):



Men’s Conference West: University of Bristol 2, Cardiff and Met 5.



Men’s Hockey League (Saturday, 4 February 2017):



Men's Premier Division: Beeston 2, Wimbledon 3; Holcombe 0, Canterbury 0; Reading 2, Brooklands MU 4.



Men’s Conference East: Richmond 2, Indian Gymkhana 1; Southgate 0, Cambridge City 2.



Men’s Conference North: Bowdon 1, Cannock 0.



Men’s Hockey League (Sunday, 5 February 2017):



Men's Premier Division: East Grinstead 2, Surbiton 2; Loughborough Students 1, Hampstead and Westminster 4.



Men's Conference East: Brighton and Hove 0, Teddington 8; Sevenoaks 7, Oxted 1; West Herts 3, Wapping 1.



Men's Conference North: Leek 3, Preston 3; Olton & West Warwicks 2, University of Durham 6; Oxton 7, Deeside Ramblers 5; Sheffield Hallam 2, Doncaster 0.



Men's Conference West: Cardiff & Met 2, Cheltenham 0; Old Georgians 5, Isca 4; Team Bath Buccaneers 5, Fareham 2; University of Birmingham 1, Chichester 2; University of Exeter 5, University of Bristol 2.



England Hockey Board Media release