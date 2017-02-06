K. Arumugam





Gulf Hockey Fiesta closing function 2016



Hockey is a life sentence. Once you are in you are never away. Many stand testimony to the established axiom. Indians in general Non Resident Indians in particular fit here.





When one travels countries and crisscross continents the unmistakable sight use to be wave of Indians weaving on the stands. This common occurrence might catch you happily unawares.



From Indian medical students in Kazan, a city 600 KMs west of Moscow, and business community (from Raipur) in Mar del Plata in Argentina, one can cite any number of instances where Indian diasporas descend turfs, desire hockey stars and savour the sport.



Then, primarily there are those Euro-Indians, Afro-Indians, Sikh settlers across the globe, Asians in Oceania come to our minds. However, their passion for hockey, their following of Indian national team for every major tournament, and spinning synergy and forging energy with Indian hockey community do not need any fresh introduction.



These are well documented often in this site.





Gulf hockey fans who were in Raipur for HWL Finals last year with Olympian Jagbir Singh



In the long list one can easily now add Gulf Indians. There are many from Gulf national now join unofficial but all pervasive Flying Hockey Fans club. Three winters ago, much like omnipresent white-turbaned Londoners, many Non-Resident Indians from Gulf were there to cheer Indian team at Raipur (Pic). Providence was with these enthusiasts, as Sardar Singh’s Indian would win a medal after three decades!



“We will be here again whenever India hosts major events like this” they said in unison before leaving the stands on the final day.



Indian sporting teams, hockey and cricket, in particular going to Gulf seeking neutral venue and audience is a common thing.



The other way round the Gulf Indian coming to India for hockey is unusual, not heard of, but a pleasant turn around.



Javis Ahmad, former Kerala state player, now a businessman, Mohd. Raffi (software analyst), Hashir Ponmanichi, Rafat P Kandy Sirajuddin Puthalath, Ayas Nallu and others were among them in Raipur.





UTSC team that won the Bahrain Cup in 2015



They specially flew from Muscat, Oman, to cheer and support Indian team. Their ‘home coming’ for hockey is not just a one-off affair, instead a logical progression of their passion for sport and hockey. For, they founded United Thalasserry Sports Club (UTSC) eleven years ago, carrying forward its activities in the settled country too, be it UAE, Oman wherever.



Thalasserry is a buzzing town in Kerala State, about 400 km north of capital Tiruvananthapuram. India’s pride and Kerala’s shining star P R Sreejesh made a flying visit this year to be among these die-hard sports fans.



UTSC organize many sports, social and national events annually. Radiating hockey fragrance is unmistakable strand in all what they do.





Padmashree PR Sreejesh with UTSC's Raffi (left) and Javis Ahmad (right)



The UTSC Dubai recently organized 6th Gulf Cup hockey tournament in Al Nasr Leisure Land in Dubai. Twenty teams -- 14 local, two each from UAE and Saudi Arabia and one each from Oman and Pakistan -- participated. Continuing the spirit the Gulf Hockey Fiesta will be held again this month. Gulf Hockey Fiesta is on its seventh year, and counting. Foreign teams made their presence for last year. A Six-a-side hockey tournament will be held now at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Centre, Muscat, Oman.



Last year edition saw 12 teams including Naqi Strikers, Al Arab Hockey Academy, both from Saudi Arabia, two clubs from UAE, Dubai Hockey Club & King Khan Hockey Club, Hungry Hamours (Baharain) Qatar Wanderers from Qatar and Kuwait Expats Hockey Club (Kuwait) took part.



Every Indian event related to hockey here has the blessings of connoisseur of hockey SAS Naqvi, a Mubaikar, who trained Indian women for World Cup in the late 70s, and is settled there now.



Gulf is one region where elite level hockey has potential to grow and evolve, and be part of emerging strong Asian hockey supremacy if not hegemony.





UTSC team on an Indian tour



Javis, who scored a goal for UTSC against Wanderers Qatar in the final of 5th Bahrain Hockey 6s tournament two years ago, is engine room behind Gulf Hockey Fiesta.



Javis played for Kerala State for about a decade in all age group Nationals in the late 80s and early 90s.



He lets us know the objective behind the Club’s activities:“Our top most objective is to popularize the game. Then comes, promotion among the expatriate community here” the former defender, articulates.



“Normally people come to Gulf in their middle age, say after 25 or so. It’s very difficult for them to get keep their hockey interests alive. We seek to provide them a platform”.



Javis is livewire Secretary, UTSC.



Planners and policy makers in Asia may well focus on UTSC like efforts, NRI’s enthusiasm for hockey to elevate Gulf hockey to next level besides extending patronage to recreational genre.



Thankfully, the Oman Hockey Association (OHA) Chairman Talib Khamis Al Wahaibi had already met hockey expatriate communities to promote hockey.



