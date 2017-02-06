s2h team







As 15 of the 30 Hockey India League's pre-knock out matches are completed with the Kalinga Lancers-Dabang Mumbai's encounter at Bhubneswar today, Mumbai's team tops the table with 23 points in seven matches.





This year's HIL started in Mumbai, and since posting 3-3 draw on the inaugural day, Dabang Mumbai has been on top two of the table. It momentarily lost the top slot only once when Kalinga Lancers moved up with a thriller win against UPW on Thursday, but made up today with 5-2 win over Kalinga. The scheduling of the matches of the HIL 2017 was such that the first 10 days saw Dabang Mumbai complete its home matches, shortly later the same was the Kalinga's situation.



At half way mark, both Dabang and Kalinga have completed their home matches, and wait three matches away home. Both have won identically four matches.



The third team to complete seven matches is Ranchi Rays which is third in the table, 3 points less than Kalinga's. Ranchi Rays played three drawn matches, two goalless.



All other three teams have played only three matches so far.



These three teams will bear hectic activity from Tuesday when the action resumes after today's rest.



HIL which started in West, and finished the eastern engagements with yesterday's match, will now head northwards.



Out of these, two matches that were to be played in Lucknow, home of UPW, will now be held in Delhi due to State elections.



Stick2Hockey.com