It was revenge taken for Dabang Mumbai after it defeated Kalinga Lancers 5-2 in Kalinga Stadium on Sunday. The Lancers had earlier beat Mumbai 4-3 in their Homefront to end their winning streak.





An elated coach Jason Stacy credited the team, bit also listed out on what went their way.



"Kalinga were undermanned. A few of their players were sick. But we still had to play very well to beat them," he said, referring to Matthew Dawson and Billy Bakker, who missed the match today due to illness.



Skipper Florian Fuchs who also scored a goal today, put the credit on Harmanpreet Singh for setting up the win today.



"They (Kalinga) had a lot of opportunities to score. But, Harmanpreet's goal was the game changer for us".



:From then, a lot of players switched and we played a completely different game."



Though Mumbai were far ahead in scoring, in the last few minutes Kalinga Lancers made some frantic efforts to lower the goal margin, giving David Harte, some nervous moments.



"Kalinga have dangerous world class players like Glenn Turner and Moritz Fuertse, who can change the game".



"In the last few minutes, I made a lot of communication with the defenders and asked them to keep up with the task. Eventually, we got full five points."



