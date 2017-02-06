s2h team







Fluent and flowing, visiting Dabang Mumbai floored the jaded Kalinga Lancers 5-2 with goals coming from Harmanpreet Singh (23rd min), Florian Fuchs (31st min) and Jr World Cup goldie Gurjant Singh (53rd min) at Kalinga stadium in Bhubneswar. The lone goal, which counted as two as per new provision for field goals, of the losing side came three minutes before hooter through a high ball connection from Glenn Turner.





Sunday brought full stands, perhaps the biggest crowd so far in the HIL, but a part of it had to melt away before the last moments, as the hosts were decimated with precise goals by their rivals.



undefined Harmanpreet Singh's penalty conversion in the second quarter (23rd min) kept visiting Dabang Mumbai on top with 1-0 scoreline at half time in the Match Number 15 of the Fifth Hockey India League.



Kalinga got their chances to make up what with getting four penalty corners but they could not convert. They tried a field goal process out of the last PC, pushing back the stopped ball beyond dotted line, but the elaborate exercise doesn't surprise David Harte's defence blank.



Both Dabang and Kalinga have played seven matches each. Dabang has 23 points and are at the top of points table while Kalinga is just three points less to occupy second position.



AWARDS

THRILLING GOAL Rs.50K: Gurjant Singh

YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD 25k: Harmanpreet Singh

MOST ENTERTAINING PLAYER: Amit Rohidoss

MAN OF THE MATCH Rs.50K:Devid Harte



