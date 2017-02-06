Allan Isaacs





Six uncapped players were selected in Proteas men's hockey team for the Summer Series. They are, from left, Andrew Hobson, Che February, Dayaan Cassiem, Siya Nolutshungu and Matt de Sousa. Photo: Supplied



CAPE TOWN - Played six, lost six. That was the tale of the tape for the South African men’s hockey team at the end of the Summer Series completed this past week.





It doesn’t make for pleasant reading, but at least one positive was that the side’s brains trust got the opportunity to blood some young players against top-level opposition.



In going up against the Netherlands and Belgium, they were facing two of the 2016 Olympic semi-finalists. They were made to work hard, and the gulf between countries who have professional leagues, and the Proteas, was clear for all to see in the results.



While the expectation is that South Africa will be competitive against the likes of their Summer Series opponents, the fact that the hosts last played a Test match 10 months ago obviously adversely impacted their chances.



On the up side, South Africa definitely has the talent and skills to be in the world’s top six and our junior teams have proved that we can get there.



South Africa played some attractive hockey in the series with the first game against Belgium being the most exciting, and the most disappointing. Gowan Jones, the SA keeper, had been a rock all game with his defenders assisting him superbly to keep the rampant Belgian attackers at bay. The Proteas equalised (2-2) with three minutes left on the clock and a draw seemed to be a fair result. Unfortunately the home team conceded with 30 seconds left and lost 3-2.



The introduction of five new caps in the series was a breath of fresh air for local hockey.



The extended squad of 26 players allowed SA coach Fabian Gregory to give all the players a chance. Winning was not all-important, perhaps; testing combinations and tactical awareness was the key to the series.



The six games gave Gregory the opportunity to blend youth with his experienced campaigners and see how they responded in game situations.



Dayaan Cassiem, Andrew Hobson and Che February were elevated from the SA under-18 side. Bishops matriculant Cassiem earned four caps in the series and took his chance to show the coach what he is capable of.



Hobson and February were standout schoolboy players and provided proof that SA has the talent to compete against the top nations.



Matt De Sousa and Siya Nolutshungu were elevated from the under-21 team and both acquitted themselves well in higher company. Both players have been stand outs at age-group level and their elevation to the senior side was well- deserved.



In total there were 11 players under the age of 22 in the squad, which was an astute call. Experience cannot be bought and there will be more defeats, but the future looks very bright for the game, with youth being invested in heavily.



