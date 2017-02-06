

Scotland women v Poland World League Round 2



Scotland have made it two wins from two at Women’s World League two in Valencia to top Pool B with one game remaining. The Scots defeated Poland 1-0, following on from their win yesterday over Ghana by the same score line.





The Scots got off to a good start, moving the ball around well and with confidence. The game’s first attempt, however, came from Poland; the ball was smashed into the Scottish D successfully looking for a deflection, which was well saved at the near post by Nicola Cochrane. Scotland instantly broke forward at pace down the left and the ball found its way to Becky Merchant in the centre of the D, but she shot wide of the left post from a bouncing ball.



The Scots wouldn’t be denied for long and they took an early lead through Robyn Collins. Collins struck a penalty corner low into the bottom left corner in the seventh minute to make it 1-0.



Scotland nearly doubled their lead in the 12th minute through Nikki Lloyd, her penalty corner effort was well saved low at the post by the Polish keeper.



Cochrane in the Scotland goal was called into action early in the second quarter, producing a great save from a powerful low shot to keep a sharp Polish attack at bay.



Then some good defending by Kaz Cuthbert on the goal line prevented a Polish equaliser at a penalty corner.





Scotland women v Poland



Up the other end of the pitch and Amy Costello came close for Scotland right on the half time hooter through a penalty corner; her powerful effort zipped past the wrong side of the post.



Scotland controlled the second half but found the Polish rear-guard a tough nut to crack. They nearly fashioned an opening for Lloyd but she was crowded out in the D and the danger was cleared.



There was another opportunity when the ball was slid into the D from the right to find Charlotte Watson launching herself towards it, but her effort was well blocked. Fiona Burnet was also denied as the Scots controlled the match.



As the game came to a close the Scots comfortably kept possession and have now taken maximum points so far in World League 2, and sit at the top of Pool B with one more game to play. Scotland will face Ukraine on Tuesday to finalise placements for the quarter final matches.



Scotland Women’s Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said: "I was very happy with the win and the three points, we created a lot of chances but could not convert them into goals.



"The girls applied themselves very well, especially when they were asked to chance tactics. Poland are not an easy side to beat so the three points is an excellent effort."





Scotland Women v Poland



Photos by John Preece



Scottish Hockey Union media release