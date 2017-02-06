

Scotland women v Ghana



Scotland`s women got off to a winning start when they defeated Ghana 1-0 in the opening pool match at the World League round two in Valencia.





The Scots dominated proceeding against a side ten places below them in the world rankings but were frustrated by the defensive mode of the Africans.



The Scots now share top place in the pool with Poland who saw off Ukraine 3-2 in an earlier match.



An early chance fell to Becky Merchant in front of goal but she failed to make contact with the bobbling ball, then a good run and cross by Heather Howie failed to find any takers.



The Scots finally took the lead early in the second quarter, at their third penalty corner; Birmingham University`s Amy Costello fired a low shot past both the goalkeeper and a lone defender.





Further chances to increase the tally fell to Heather Howie and Costello, but there was no further breakthrough in the first half.



The second period was full of Scotland pressure but few clear-cut chances were created although the Africans were certainly no threat at the other end.



Gordon Shepherd, Scotland`s coach, said: "It was frustrating but I was happy enough, there was never going to be a lot of goals in this sort of game, the main thing is we got the three points."



Photos by John Preece



Scottish Hockey Union media release