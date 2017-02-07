

Tom Carson in action for Reading



The Men’s Cup Quarter finals took place this past weekend and with the big day at Lee Valley almost in touching distance, all the teams knew the stakes were high in their quest for glory.





Holders Beeston went up against 2015 winners Reading. With both sides looking to recover from league defeats the day before the match was keenly fought. Reading raced into a three-goal lead through Richard Mantell, Tom Carson and Ben Boon and although Will Byas pulled one back after half time, the Bees could not sting the Ding and the Sonning Lane outfit booked their semi-final spot.



Brooklands MU’s Road to Lee Valley took them south to play Oxford Hawks. Ross Hall and David Flanagan struck within a minute of each other to put Brooklands in command and then the ever dangerous RICHARD Slater netted a third in the 53rd minute to make the game safe. Although Alex Williams clawed one back with seven minutes left Brooklands, the 2014 finalists were safely in the hat for the last four.



They were joined by Canterbury. Buoyed by their 0-0 draw with Holcombe in the league the day before, the Kent side put their league woes behind them to put Conference North outfit Bowdon to the sword 5-2. Despite two penalty corner from Bowdon’s Mike Shaw; strikes from Tom Bean, Ed Welch, James Oates, Josh Pollard and Craig Boyne fired the Kent side into the semi-finals.



Bromley and Beckenham remain the only side from outside the Men’s Hockey League in the competition after they saw off South League rivals Havant 2-0. First half goals from Chris Barnett and Dan Walsh did the damage.



The draw for the next round took place this morning and gave some interesting ties. Bromley and Beckenham’s reward for their progress is a Kent derby with Canterbury. Whilst Reading will host Brooklands as both sides aim to reach the final as they have done in recent years.



Ties will take place on 2 April 2017.



For all the latest details on the cup including draws and results, click here.



England Hockey Board Media release