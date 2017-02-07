

TOUGH JOB: A defender has to to be technically correct as well as brave when he is in the firing line of drag-flickers.



The incident of Dabang Mumbai player Robbert Kempermann getting hit off a deflection while saving a penalty corner against Ranchi Rays in a Hockey India League match the other night has again highlighted the dangers associated with the job.





Thankfully, the ball hit Kempermann’s mask and the Dutch recuperated from the impact to take the field following a short break.



Kempermann was not the only one who got affected by penalty corner shots. Ranchi’s Manpreet Singh had a deep cut and Sumit broke his shin guard while defending short corners against Uttar Pradesh Wizards.



“It is dangerous,” says Ranchi coach Harendra Singh. “That’s why the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has allowed so many protective gears.”



No doubt, one needs a big heart to be in the firing line of drag-flickers. “You need to be very brave. Not everyone is made for it. You need to be technically correct as well. Half the battle is wanting to be in that position. There are a lot of guys who say it is an important part of their job.



“The ball comes very hard, maybe somewhere between 100-115kmph. Back in the older days they used to hit the ball a lot harder.



“Dutchman (Floris Jan) Bovelander used to hit the ball at 130 to140 kmph. I used to be a penalty corner hitter, so I hope it remains,” says Dabang Mumbai coach Jason Stacy. According to Harendra, one must learn penalty corner defence techniques early.



“It’s important to teach the techniques from grassroot level. Unfortunately, in our country we don’t give much importance to this. Players get to know these techniques when they start playing competitive tournaments or join the National camp.”



In Australia, Stacy says, the coaches pick young players who are eager to take up the responsibility.



“Then they practice it like they do other skills.”



