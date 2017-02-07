Tazeen Qureshy







He is the one player, who is all over the field, doing every trick in the hat to score for his team. From his stick work to the mesmerising goals he scores, to even his crazy dance celebration, Glenn Turner is an absolute entertainer. Perhaps, for this reason, he is a favourite of the crowd in Bhubneswar, the home of Kalinga Lancers, who pin a lot of hope on him.





Post the last home match of Kalinga Lancers, Glenn is up, close and personal with s2h and reveals a few off the field details.



You are one of the most energetic players on the field. Once you set in, the crowd is all for entertainment. Tell us what Glenn Turner does right before a match.

"I usually stay in the changing room longer, sit there and get my head ready for the game. I like to listen to a few songs. When I come out, I am ready to pump up the crowd. Just before the warm-up, I start thinking about the game. I don't really think about hockey all day long."



You are the most recognised player in the team. Any guesses as to why such widespread popularity?

"I have got no hair on my head, so I am easily recognisable (laughs). India appreciates attacking hockey and they know the goal scorers. So, that's one of the things I do. Even I hate boring hockey where no goals are scored."



This is a long league. The players are already talking of fatigue. What do you do to keep up the momentum?

"Whenever we get a break, we use it to recover well. Post this we have a five day break. Unfortunately, we have two players who are ill. Hopefully, they will be fit and we all will recover to fire in the next game."



How does the team spend time on non-match days?

"We got to the beach and play some golf. There are heaps of things we do like yoga and pool sessions to make sure the team stays together."



You have been in India for long. Have you managed to learn some Hindi words?

"Kaise ho? (How are you). Thik hai (I am fine)."



We see a shift in the way Kalinga Lancers are celebrating this year after a goal is scored. Why this change?

"The boys wanted to mix it up this year. With the song on, they wanted to do some Indian dance. It is good for the crowd and it is good for us because we get to learn some Indian style of dance."



Finally, where do you see Kalinga Lancers stand in this edition?

"We can beat anyone. It is a close competition. For us, it is all about getting some 6-7 points more to seal our position. If we keep up the momentum, nobody can touch us."



Stick2Hockey.com