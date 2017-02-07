New Delhi: With less than three weeks to go for the Coal India Hockey India League play offs, where four teams will vie for top honours, Hockey India have announced online sale of tickets for the matches to be played on 25 and 26 February in Chandigarh.





The Finals weekend will feature two Semi Finals played between the top four teams on the points table which will be held on 25 February while the winners of these two matches will play the Final on 26 February at the Chandigarh Hockey Stadium in Udyan Path, Sector 42A. On 26 February, there will also be the play off match for the Bronze medal in the fifth edition of the Coal India Hockey India League.



The tickets for the event will be priced at Rs 50 (for North, East and South Stand) and Rs 100 (for VIP – Right and Left Wing). The tickets can be bought at ticketgenie.in



Speaking about the opening of the sales, Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, Chairman, Coal India Hockey India League, said, “The high-intensity matches and the level of competition showcased by the teams in this year’s Coal India Hockey India League has garnered a lot of interest among hockey fans not



just from India but around the world. We wanted to make the tickets available for the play offs at an early stage so that hockey lovers can plan their trip and come in huge numbers to support their favourite teams.”



After having played seven matches in the league so far, Dabang Mumbai are currently leading the points table, while Kalinga Lancers are placed second followed by Ranchi Rays.



For further details or enquiry on tickets, call: 080- 41150910.



On 7 February, Delhi Waveriders will take on Jaypee Punjab Warriors at the Shivaji Stadium, New Delhi at 1900hrs.



