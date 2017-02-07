Lahore: In the 1st Women Hockey League, on Monday, Quetta Panthers and Karachi Dolphins won their respective matches at the National Hockey Stadium.





Quetta Panthers Qualify for Final with Third Successive Win



Quetta Panthers had an easy 3-0 over Peshawar Deers.



Having won all the three matches, Quetta have qualified for Wednesday's final against Lahore Lions, the only other unbeaten side in the League. These two sides would meet on Tuesday in their last league match in a rehearsal for the final.



Quetta girls held the upper hand almost throughout against the hapless Peshawar Deers who have now lost all the three matches.



All the three goals came through open play. Quetta's prolific scorer Aqsa Javed opened the account with her fourth goal of the event in the 12th minute.

International Sana Allah Ditta, doubled the lead in the 24th minute.



Qurat-ul- Ain, later declared Player of Match, completed the tally with the only goal of the second half.



Quetta Panthers: 3 Peshawar Deers: 0

Scorers:

Aqsa Javed (12'), Sana Allah Ditta (24') & Qurat-ul-Ain (47')

Player of Match: Qurat-ul-Ain



Karachi Dolphins' First Win



After losing the first two matches, Karachi savoured the taste of victory with a well deserved 2-0 win over Islamabad Shaheen.



Karachi had a goal in each half. Both were field goals, scored by Saira Ashraf and Humaira Rafi



Karachi Dolphins:2 Islamabad Shaheen: 0

Scorers:



Player of Match: Saira Ashraf



POINTS TABLE:



Team, Matches, Wins, Defeats, Draw, Goal Difference, Points

Lahore Lions, 3, 3, 0, 0, +11, 9

Quetta Panthers, 3, 3, 0, 0, +6, 9, Karachi Dolphins, 3, 1, 2, 0, -4, 3

Islamabad Shaheen, 4, 1, 3, 0, -5, 3

Peshawar Deers, 3, 0, 3, 0, -8, 0



Matches on Tuesday

Lahore Lions vs Quetta Panthers: 11:00 am

Karachi Dolphins vs Peshawar Deers: 02:30 pm



PHF Media release