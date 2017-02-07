by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: Despite the challenge provided by Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), the Malaysia Hockey League’s Premier Division title is turning out to be a two-horse race, just as in previous years.





The two unbeatean teams – Terengganu, a three-time champion, and KLHC – are the frontrunners with 22 and 20 points after eight matches.



UniKL are third with 18 points and the only way for them to get into the title race is to beat the top two sides.



They were on the receiving end in the first half of the season and it remained to be seen if the damage had already been done.



UniKL face Terengganu on Feb 12 and then KLHC five days later. And if they fall at either hurdle then the title is out of their grasp.



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh put it right when he said all that matters now is collecting three points from each match.



“As with the other teams that is all we need to win the title. If they beat us then they will get into the title mix.



“There are no big matches involved here. It’s straigthforward and we don’t intend to falter at this stage,” he said.



For the fourth year in a row, Terengganu and KLHC will meet in the last match of the preliminary round on Feb 19. And each year that game decided the title outcome.



Terengganu are really hitting it off with their top two hitmen on fiery form.



South Korea’s Jang Jung-hyun and former national forward Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin were the top two strikers in the MHL last season.



They currently are the leading scorers with 16 and 11 goals respectively.



“Yes, I’m pleased with their scoring rate. Tengku is showing good form and I’m surprised that the other strikers from the national team have not matched him.”



Meanwhile, TNB Thunderbolt moved into fifth spot after being awarded three points in the match against UiTM-KPT which was abandoned on Feb 3. The match was called off when both teams wore the same colour socks.



UiTM did not have an alternate colour which forced the match to be abandoned.



They were also fined RM500. The scoreline will read 3-0 in favour of Thunderbolt.



The Star of Malaysia