by Jugjet Singh



JOHOR Hockey Association (JHA) have invited top junior sides for the Seventh Edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup to be held on Oct 22-29.





A star studded field of Argentina, Great Britain, Germany, India and Australia have been contacted to play at the Taman Daya Stadium against the hosts.



"We are extending invites to these teams as they had expressed interest in participating this year," said JHA Deputy President Datuk Manjit Majid Abdullah.



"These are top junior teams and it will help boost the image of the tournament. We have also received interest from a few other countries and will keep our options open and invite them should any of these five decline."



Among the countries on the reserve list are New Zealand, Japan, Pakistan and Egypt.



Manjit said that they were also looking at other teams like South Africa, Spain or Belgium for the tournament.



Should India accept the invite, they will be making a return after a years absence.



Australia are the defending champions and Malaysia as well as Great Britain have emerged as champions before.



