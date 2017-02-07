Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Well... Its Dhaka as written earlier than FIH statement

Published on Tuesday, 07 February 2017
MHC has received an offer from FIH to play in the Dhaka HWLR2 instead of the T&T HWLR2.



Upon consultation with the respective bodies which include the coaches, Technical Director, Coaching Chairman and members of the EB, and taking into consideration various matters that generally contribute to our decision-making processes, MHC would like to officially inform that the Men's National Team will be heading to Dhaka to participate in the Men's Hockey World League Round 2.

The tournament will take place from the 4th to 12th March and feature the following teams:

1. Egypt
2. China
3. Oman
4. Bangladesh
5. Sri Lanka
6. Fiji
7. Ghana

Kindly be informed. We look forward to giving our best at the tournament.

