Shaheed Devji





Canada takes on Queensland Scorchers on January 26, 2017. By Andrew Blanchard.



Canada’s women’s field hockey team is headed back home to Vancouver after a successful training tour in Gold Coast, Australia.





The Canadian women finished the near month-long trip to Queensland and eight games with the Queensland Scorchers, a state team which features Australian international players, with a record of 4 wins, 3 draws, and one loss. The final two games finished in a 2-2 draw, and a 2-0 victory for Canada.



In the final match, Canada’s goals came from Brienne Stairs on a penalty corner, and Hannah Haughn from the run of play.



The Canadians showed well on the pitch during the eight games, proving to be physically fit in particularly hot and humid conditions.



According to the team’s head coach, Ian Rutledge, the women put in a “consistent and improving performance each game.”



While the trip was an opportunity to solidify team systems on and off the field ahead of World League Round 2 in April, it was also a chance for some bonding.





Women's National Team. Gold Coast, Australia. 2018 Commonwealth Games site. February 2017.



The Canadian women, who were travelling with a group that included both veterans and players new to the senior level, had a chance to visit the site of hockey for the upcoming 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.



Visits to the beach and a local sanctuary, coupled with the chance to play in hockey loving venues such as Brisbane and Murwillumbah, made for a thorough and successful trip on many fronts.



The Canadian women now return to Vancouver, with less than two months to go before World League Round 2, which is part of the 2018 World Cup qualification process and will be hosted by Canada in West Vancouver from April 1-9, 2017.



Field Hockey Canada media release