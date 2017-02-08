

Chris Makaba in action on the hockey field.



JOHANNESBURG – The guard is set to change at Wits hockey as an incredible talent joins the ranks.





A young hockey ace, Chris Makaba, has joined the ranks at Wits University after barrelling down the hockey straight in recent times.



Makaba, a junior national team player, led the Jeppe Boys 1st team hockey side to a tournament victory in the prestigious Aitken Tournament – an interschool tournament that features some of Johannesburg’s leading schools. He went on to captain the SA U18 schools side in an international match against Australia in Pretoria in November last year.



He now savours taking on the challenge of studying at Wits, having impressed with his incredible hockey skills. He said, “I decided to come to Wits because it is such a well-known institution. It has an amazing pull-factor; not only in the way of getting a degree that is internationally recognised but also because of the atmosphere that exists therein.”



Makaba’s lifelong dream has been to play hockey as a professional, with the promise of proudly singing the South African national anthem each time he takes to the field of play, a constant motivation. His experience of donning the national kit has bolstered his love for the sport immeasurably. “I was fortunate enough to have represented the side and I’m very honoured to have been part of the team that played against Australia in the three-day series. That is one of my fondest memories and I will cherish it for a very long time.”



Outstanding additions to the athlete’s repertoire has been his leadership capabilities, his self-drive and maturity, attributes he feels will allow him to contribute to the continued success of Wits hockey.



“I can be a positive influence and I can stay consistent, which will aid me to play well, thus aiding the team because as a team player we feed off each other’s energy and if the team plays well, all the players play well,” he added.



“You need to have a plan going forward – even drawing up a timetable is advised [noting] when you have practices and when your attention should be focused on academics. That way, with a plan, you will be able to balance both by working hard and staying up to date with your academics and sports.”



