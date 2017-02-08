Men's National Program names 2017 Junior Development Squad
Shaheed Devji
Canada vs South Africa at the 2016 Junior World Cup in India. By Yan Huckendubler.
Canada’s men’s field hockey program has named an 87-player Junior Development Squad for the upcoming year as the junior men begin the journey to the 2020 Junior World Cup.
The athletes who make up the squad come from four provinces: British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. The roster includes eight athletes who represented Canada at the recent Junior World Cup in Lucknow, India. That list includes the likes of Jamie Wallace and Thomson Harris, who have also been named to the 2017 Senior Development Squad.
The squad has been selected after the completion of the Under-16 National Championships this past summer, and with input from both National and Provincial coaches.
“We’re working closer with our provincial partners to help grow the competitive depth of the program,” says Paul Bundy, who in addition to serving as the Assistant Coach of the Senior Men’s National Team, heads up the Junior National Program. “We’re sending a National Coach out to all the provincial trials to work with the coaches from the four respective provinces that contain our JDS athletes.”
The provincial alignment is part of a four-year strategy to grow the competitive depth within the country as Canada begins a new quadrennial leading up to the 2020 Junior World Cup.
There are plans to introduce Under-18 and Under-23 National Championships in Toronto this July, as well as for Canada’s juniors to host international matches following the conclusion of National Championships. More information with regards to these event will come at a later date.
2017 Junior Development Squad (Men)
Name, Province
Alex Darling , Quebec
Alexander Bird, Quebec
Amninder Atwal, Ontario
Amraaz Dhillon , British Columbia
Amritjot Toor, Ontario
Arjun Hothi, British Columbia
Arshjot Toor, Ontario
Avi Dhaliwal, Alberta
Brendan Guraliuk, British Columbia
Brien Murphy, Alberta
Casey Brennan, Quebec
Chris Tardif, Quebec
Christophe De Haas, British Columbia
Clovis Vandermeirsch, British Columbia
Connor Rutledge, British Columbia
Damandip Maangat, British Columbia
Daniel Nahir, Quebec
Dario Vaz, British Columbia
Dildeep Seehra, Alberta
Dilpreet Cheema , Ontario
Dwayne Rodricks , Ontario
Ethan Mctavish, British Columbia
Fin Boothroyd, British Columbia
Flynn Mcculloch, Quebec
Ganga Singh (Jr), Ontario
Gaurav Agnihotri, British Columbia
Gavin Bains, British Columbia
Gurvansh Mann, British Columbia
Harbir Kamboj, Ontario
Harpreet Benipal , British Columbia
Harsimran Dhugga, Ontario
Harsohail Parmar , Alberta
Harvir Malhi, British Columbia
Isaac Farion, Quebec
Jackson Syrros, Quebec
Jagpreet Singh, Ontario
Jamie Wallace, British Columbia
Jarod Timmins, British Columbia
Jasmeet Biring, British Columbia
Jasmeet Gill, Ontario
Jason Dhaliwal, British Columbia
Jay Dhaliwal, Alberta
Jeevan Jammu, Ontario
Jesse Carvalho, Ontario
Joshua Kuempel, Ontario
Julius D'Souza, Ontario
Kevin Watson , Alberta
Kyle Bishop, British Columbia
Lyle Fernandes, Ontario
Mankirat Rai, Ontario
Manveer Jhamat, British Columbia
Manwinder Kailey, British Columbia
Marek Chopra , Ontario
Michael Brown, British Columbia
Michael Mackenzie, British Columbia
Muhammad Hamza Sohail, Alberta
Naman Sharma, British Columbia
Nicolas Syrros, Quebec
Nityanland Rewanker, Ontario
Noah Loomis, Quebec
Pascal Brisson , Ontario
Rajan Kahlon, British Columbia
Rajan Singh, Ontario
Ranbir Kalkat, Ontario
Robbie Bleich, Quebec
Robinpreet Virk, Alberta
Roopkanwar Dhillon, British Columbia
Rowan Childs , British Columbia
Sahib Suri, British Columbia
Sam Cabral, British Columbia
Sam Seaberry, British Columbia
Satbir Brar, British Columbia
Shahzad Shazab, Alberta
Sukhman Bajwa, British Columbia
Sumeetpal Dhaliwal, British Columbia
Tajveer Bisla, British Columbia
Tanveer Kullar, Alberta
Tanvir Kang, Alberta
Tarjan Sandhu, British Columbia
Tarnpreet Gill, Ontario
Thomson Harris, British Columbia
Trevor Lee Barrett-Lennard, British Columbia
Tristan Philippe, Ontario
Vincent De Waal, Alberta
Yuvraj Brar, British Columbia
Zachary Coombs, Quebec
Zaiq Rana, British Columbia
Field Hockey Canada media release