Canada vs South Africa at the 2016 Junior World Cup in India. By Yan Huckendubler.



Canada’s men’s field hockey program has named an 87-player Junior Development Squad for the upcoming year as the junior men begin the journey to the 2020 Junior World Cup.





The athletes who make up the squad come from four provinces: British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. The roster includes eight athletes who represented Canada at the recent Junior World Cup in Lucknow, India. That list includes the likes of Jamie Wallace and Thomson Harris, who have also been named to the 2017 Senior Development Squad.



The squad has been selected after the completion of the Under-16 National Championships this past summer, and with input from both National and Provincial coaches.



“We’re working closer with our provincial partners to help grow the competitive depth of the program,” says Paul Bundy, who in addition to serving as the Assistant Coach of the Senior Men’s National Team, heads up the Junior National Program. “We’re sending a National Coach out to all the provincial trials to work with the coaches from the four respective provinces that contain our JDS athletes.”



The provincial alignment is part of a four-year strategy to grow the competitive depth within the country as Canada begins a new quadrennial leading up to the 2020 Junior World Cup.



There are plans to introduce Under-18 and Under-23 National Championships in Toronto this July, as well as for Canada’s juniors to host international matches following the conclusion of National Championships. More information with regards to these event will come at a later date.



2017 Junior Development Squad (Men)

Name, Province

Alex Darling , Quebec

Alexander Bird, Quebec

Amninder Atwal, Ontario

Amraaz Dhillon , British Columbia

Amritjot Toor, Ontario

Arjun Hothi, British Columbia

Arshjot Toor, Ontario

Avi Dhaliwal, Alberta

Brendan Guraliuk, British Columbia

Brien Murphy, Alberta

Casey Brennan, Quebec

Chris Tardif, Quebec

Christophe De Haas, British Columbia

Clovis Vandermeirsch, British Columbia

Connor Rutledge, British Columbia

Damandip Maangat, British Columbia

Daniel Nahir, Quebec

Dario Vaz, British Columbia

Dildeep Seehra, Alberta

Dilpreet Cheema , Ontario

Dwayne Rodricks , Ontario

Ethan Mctavish, British Columbia

Fin Boothroyd, British Columbia

Flynn Mcculloch, Quebec

Ganga Singh (Jr), Ontario

Gaurav Agnihotri, British Columbia

Gavin Bains, British Columbia

Gurvansh Mann, British Columbia

Harbir Kamboj, Ontario

Harpreet Benipal , British Columbia

Harsimran Dhugga, Ontario

Harsohail Parmar , Alberta

Harvir Malhi, British Columbia

Isaac Farion, Quebec

Jackson Syrros, Quebec

Jagpreet Singh, Ontario

Jamie Wallace, British Columbia

Jarod Timmins, British Columbia

Jasmeet Biring, British Columbia

Jasmeet Gill, Ontario

Jason Dhaliwal, British Columbia

Jay Dhaliwal, Alberta

Jeevan Jammu, Ontario

Jesse Carvalho, Ontario

Joshua Kuempel, Ontario

Julius D'Souza, Ontario

Kevin Watson , Alberta

Kyle Bishop, British Columbia

Lyle Fernandes, Ontario

Mankirat Rai, Ontario

Manveer Jhamat, British Columbia

Manwinder Kailey, British Columbia

Marek Chopra , Ontario

Michael Brown, British Columbia

Michael Mackenzie, British Columbia

Muhammad Hamza Sohail, Alberta

Naman Sharma, British Columbia

Nicolas Syrros, Quebec

Nityanland Rewanker, Ontario

Noah Loomis, Quebec

Pascal Brisson , Ontario

Rajan Kahlon, British Columbia

Rajan Singh, Ontario

Ranbir Kalkat, Ontario

Robbie Bleich, Quebec

Robinpreet Virk, Alberta

Roopkanwar Dhillon, British Columbia

Rowan Childs , British Columbia

Sahib Suri, British Columbia

Sam Cabral, British Columbia

Sam Seaberry, British Columbia

Satbir Brar, British Columbia

Shahzad Shazab, Alberta

Sukhman Bajwa, British Columbia

Sumeetpal Dhaliwal, British Columbia

Tajveer Bisla, British Columbia

Tanveer Kullar, Alberta

Tanvir Kang, Alberta

Tarjan Sandhu, British Columbia

Tarnpreet Gill, Ontario

Thomson Harris, British Columbia

Trevor Lee Barrett-Lennard, British Columbia

Tristan Philippe, Ontario

Vincent De Waal, Alberta

Yuvraj Brar, British Columbia

Zachary Coombs, Quebec

Zaiq Rana, British Columbia



Field Hockey Canada media release