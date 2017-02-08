Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Imran Butt's Allegations Baseless

Published on Wednesday, 08 February 2017
He had Submitted Medical Certificate to PHF about his Unfitness to Attend National Camp

Pakistan Hockey Federation has taken a serious notice of international goal keeper Imran Butt's recent interview to a private TV channel. The excerpts of Interview were later also published in quite a few newspapers.



In the interview, Imran Butt has blamed the head coach of Pakistan's national team, Khawaja Junaid for his non selection in the national camp, announced a few days back. He alleged that Junaid has some personal grievances against him and that is the sole reason for the absence of his name from the probables' list.

PHF has termed the allegations as totally baseless, "in fact, it is ridiculous since Imran Butt had himself submitted a medical certificate to the PHF before the announcement of the camp probables stating his unfitness."

The federation has decided  to take the appropriate disciplinary action against Imran Butt.

PHF Media release

