Karachi play Islamabad for 3rd position



Lahore: It was the last day of the league phase of the 1st Women Hockey League at the National Hockey Stadium.





Lahore Lions Down Quetta Panthers 3-0 to Maintain Perfect Record



It was the match between two sides with 100% record in the league. Both had won all the three matches and already qualified for the Wednesday final; only bragging rights were at stake.



If today's result is any indication, Lahore are the favourites for the final as they outplayed Quetta.



Interestingly, all the three goals came via penalty corner conversions.



International Hina Pervaiz (Player of Match) had a brace while the third goal was scored by Ishrat Abbas.



Lahore: Lions: 3 Quetta Panthers: 0

Hina Pervaiz: (15' & 23') & Ishrat Abbas (40')

Player of Match: Hina Pervaiz



Karachi Finishes 3rd in League with Easy Win over Peshawar



It was the last match of the league phase. Peshawar Deers had lost all the three previous matches but still had an outside chance to make it to the 3rd position play off. They needed a big win over Karachi Dolphins.



However, the match went as per the form book. Karachi, controlling the proceeding most of the time, rode to an easy 3-0 victory. They were out of the blocks from the word go. Saira Ashraf struck in the very first minute. It stayed 1-0 when the first half ended.



Immediately on resumption, Tehmina (player of match) extended the advantage' also through open play.



Third goal was added by Arzoo Manzoor via a penalty corner.



Karachi now play Islamabad Shaheen in the third place match on Wednesday.



Karachi Dolphins: 3 Peshawar Deers: 0

Saira Ashraf (1'), Tehmina (32') & Arzoo Manzoor (44')

Player of Match: Tehmina



FINAL POINTS TABLE:



Team, Matches, Wins, Defeats, Draw, Goal Difference, Points

Lahore Lions, 4, 4, 0, 0, +14, 12

Quetta Panthers, 4, 3, 1, 0, +3, 9

Karachi Dolphins, 4, 2, 2, 0, -1, 6

Islamabad Shaheenv4, 1, 3, 0, -5, 3

Peshawar Deers, 4, 0, 4, 0, -11, 0



Matches on Wednesday:

3rd Position (Karachi Dolphins vs Islamabad Shaheen ): 10:00 am

Final (Lahore Lions vs Quetta Panthers): 12:00 pm



PHF Media release