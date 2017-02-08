Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

1st Women Hockey League: Lahore face Quetta in Final

Published on Wednesday, 08 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 39
View Comments

Karachi play Islamabad for 3rd position

Lahore: It was the last day of the league phase of the 1st Women Hockey League at the National Hockey Stadium.



Lahore Lions Down Quetta Panthers 3-0 to Maintain Perfect Record

It was the match between two sides with 100% record in the league. Both had won all the three matches and already qualified for the Wednesday final; only bragging rights were at stake.

If today's result is any indication, Lahore are the favourites for the final as they outplayed Quetta.

Interestingly, all the three goals came via penalty corner conversions.

International Hina Pervaiz (Player of Match) had a brace while the third goal was scored by Ishrat Abbas.

Lahore: Lions: 3   Quetta Panthers: 0
Hina Pervaiz: (15' & 23') & Ishrat Abbas (40')
Player of Match: Hina Pervaiz

Karachi Finishes 3rd in League with Easy Win over Peshawar

It was the last match of the league phase. Peshawar Deers had lost all the three previous matches but still had an outside chance to make it to the 3rd position play off. They needed a big  win over Karachi Dolphins.

However,  the match went as per the form book. Karachi, controlling the proceeding most of the time, rode to an easy 3-0 victory.  They were out of  the blocks from the word go. Saira Ashraf struck in the very first minute. It stayed 1-0 when the first half ended.

Immediately on resumption, Tehmina (player of match) extended the advantage' also through open play.

Third goal was added by Arzoo Manzoor via a penalty corner.

Karachi now play Islamabad Shaheen in the third place match on Wednesday.

Karachi Dolphins: 3  Peshawar Deers: 0
Saira Ashraf (1'), Tehmina (32') & Arzoo Manzoor (44')
Player of Match: Tehmina

FINAL POINTS TABLE:
 
Team, Matches, Wins, Defeats, Draw, Goal Difference, Points
Lahore Lions, 4, 4, 0, 0, +14, 12
Quetta Panthers, 4, 3, 1, 0, +3, 9
Karachi Dolphins, 4, 2, 2, 0, -1, 6
Islamabad  Shaheenv4, 1, 3, 0, -5, 3
Peshawar Deers, 4, 0, 4, 0, -11, 0
 
Matches on Wednesday:
3rd Position (Karachi Dolphins vs Islamabad Shaheen ): 10:00 am
Final (Lahore Lions vs Quetta Panthers): 12:00 pm

PHF Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.