

Frances Block



Following the success of Rio, the FIH have identified 6 English umpires who have been shortlisted to umpire at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. These umpires are:





Frances Block

Hannah Harrison

Bruce Bale

Dan Barstow

David Dowdall

Paul Walker



Over the next 3 years, the above umpires will work with International Umpire mentors on all aspects of their umpiring. From regular fitness training and video analysis of performances in our National League through to specialist working groups around international tournaments.



All of our umpires will be selected for some of the most prestigious events in the run up to final selection in 2020, including the Hockey World League, Commonwealth Games and World Cups. We wish them all the best of luck over the next 3 years and will be updating their progress through our website.



England Hockey Board Media release