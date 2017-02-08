Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

UniKL will be without skipper Marhan for two matches in Johor

Published on Wednesday, 08 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 42
by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur’s (UniKL) bid to stay in touch with leaders Terengganu has been dealt a severe blow as they will be without skipper Mohd Marhan Mohd Jalil (pic) for two Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) Premier Division matches in Johor this week.



Marhan is down with suspected dengue fever and is definitely out of the matches against TNB-Thunderbolt today and SSTMI on Friday at the same venue – the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) pitch in Bandar Penawar.

UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj said the absence of Marhan would be sorely felt but they have to make the necessary adjustments.

“I hope that it is not dengue as he will take time to recover and we have crucial matches these final two weeks,” said Arulselvaraj, who added that goalkeeper Khairul Nizam Ibrahim is also doubtful for the two matches as he has only just recovered from fever.

UniKL are third in the eight-team standings with 18 points – four behind leaders Terengganu and two adrift of second-placed Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC).

Double champions Terengganu, powered by their penalty corner specialist Jang Jong-hyun, will be looking for another impressive win over Tenaga Nasional at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium today.

The east coast side have scored a whopping 48 goals in eight matches.

The Star of Malaysia

