s2h team







Delhi Waveriders’ chief coach Cedric D’Souza termed his team’s defeat today at home against Jaypee Punjab Warriors a trial of missed chances.





Despite dominating most part of the game, and having earned more penalty corners, Delhi went down to Punjab 2-3, conceding a last quarter penalty corner goal. Delhi is now at the bottom of the table with just one draw to show in four matches.



“We did everything correct. Structure was there throughout the match, were attacking fully. They had controlled play and out shots would not go in”. Its trial of misses chances, chief coach Cedric D'Spuza who is also chief coach of Austria, said.



On the team failing to convert penalty corners, he pointed out the trend of this year’s Hockey India League.



“Last year my same set of players were on cloud nine. This year so far the trend I observe is the fine tuning of chargers’ techniques. It almost not possible to go for direct conversions”.



"When you don’t score through field, there is additional pressure when take on PCs. And that Rupinder Pal Singh is captain, will have further pressure to deliver. The team perhaps put pressure on themselves. What they need to look at is, that last year every of our PC flew into the net. This year the trend is not so”.



“I wont press panic button. I believe in the team”.



“On the issue of not trying variations, he said the set of players on the turf have full freedom to do, to go direct or indirect. Because it mainly depends on how the defences is organized at that particular moment”.



“They have full freedom, will continue to have too”, he said.



On his part, Barry Dancer, chief coach of the winning team, praised his team goalie and runners in particular for the success.



“Runners did a pretty good job. Goalie Tristan did a decent job under the bar. In all our penalty corner defence was very good”. He said.



He praised Mandeep Singh from his rival team, who really dazzled though ended up losing.



“Young player, future material, I respect him, he created lot of clearances”.



Rob van der Horst, who struck the field goal that set the tune and tenor of the match said: “ We played a strong sixty minutes game. When we conceded a goal, we got a set back. We responded to that”.



“Delhi had fast counters, we responded well”.



Stick2Hockey.com