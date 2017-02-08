s2h team



Delhi missed chances like a millionaire and inflicted upon itself a defeat, third in four, to let unforgiving visitors Jaypee Punjab Warriors cherish a well earned 3-2 win.





At the close of first quarter Rober van der Horst put Punjab ahead, and saw he home team bouncing back in the 39th minute with gem of a close range goal from Tristan White.



Delhi waged good battle in the second half, but forwards Simon Child, Mandeep Singh and Talwinder Singh missed many goals, leaving leeway for the visitors.



Mink van der Weerden struck the winner through a penalty corner seven minutes before hooter.



Stick2Hockey.com