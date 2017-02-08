Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Punjab pips Delhi narrowly 3-2

Published on Wednesday, 08 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 33
View Comments

s2h team

Delhi missed chances like a millionaire and inflicted upon itself a defeat, third in four, to let unforgiving visitors Jaypee Punjab Warriors cherish a well earned 3-2 win.



At the close of first quarter Rober van der Horst put Punjab ahead, and saw he home team bouncing back in the 39th minute with gem of a close range goal from Tristan White.

Delhi waged good battle in the second half, but forwards Simon Child, Mandeep Singh and Talwinder Singh missed many goals, leaving leeway for the visitors.

Mink van der Weerden struck the winner through a penalty corner seven minutes before hooter.

Stick2Hockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.