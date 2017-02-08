

The Great Wall of Ipswich, George Pinner



Bobby Crutchley, the England Men’s Head Coach has named his squad for a four test series in South Africa. As Crutchley’s team embark on their preparations for the Hockey World League Semi-Final in London they head to Cape Town to face South Africa and Germany.





England will play the hosts twice on 2 March 2017 and 6 March 2017 with the Germany clashes on 4 March 2017 and 8 Match 2017.



The 18-strong group has a youthful look about it with nine of the players recently added to the central programme in line to win their first caps.

James Albery, Liam Ansell, Brendan Creed, David Goodfield, Jonty Griffiths, Ed Horler, Liam Sanford and Luke Taylor are all set to make their first senior appearances. Goalkeeper Harry Gibson has seven Great Britain caps but is yet to make his England bow, which he could do in this series.



Rio Olympians David Ames, George Pinner, Michael Hoare, Ian Sloan, Sam Ward and Henry Weir will also make the trip. Ward will win his 50th international cap in the next match he plays. There is also a place for Chris Griffiths who makes a return from long term injury.





Chris Griffiths celebrates a goal



The squad of 21 athletes also contains two players from England’s U21s. University of Durham’s Jack Turner and Bath Buccaneers forward Peter Scott have both impressed in the junior ranks and will join the team to gain valuable experience of a senior international trip as part of their continued development.



Captain Barry Middleton, Adam Dixon and Mark Gleghorne will be rested after competing in the Hockey India League whilst Harry Martin is unavailable due to club commitments with Rotterdam.



Crutchley told England Hockey:



“The trip is a great opportunity to expose the new squad to international matches early in the cycle. With matches against Germany and South Africa it provides an ideal opportunity to start our preparations for the World League semi-final and Europeans later in the year.”



You have a chance to support Bobby Crutchley’s new-look England squad on home soil this summer as they take on the best in the world in a crucial World Cup qualifier. Tickets for the Men’s Hockey World League are now on sale and can be bought here.



Full squad and staff can be found below:



James Albery, Beeston

David Ames, Holcombe

Liam Ansell, Surbiton

Tom Carson, Reading

Brendan Creed, Surbiton

Harry Gibson (GK), Surbiton

David Goodfield, Surbiton

Chris Griffiths, East Grinstead

Jonty Griffiths, Loughborough

Michael Hoare, Wimbledon

Ed Horler, Loughborough Students

George Pinner (GK) Holcombe

Phil Roper, Wimbledon

Liam Sanford, Team Bath Buccaneers & RAF

Peter Scott, Team Bath Buccaneers

Ian Sloan, Wimbledon

Luke Taylor, Loughborough Students

Jack Turner, University of Durham

Sam Ward, Holcombe

Henry Weir, Wimbledon

Ollie Willars, Beeston



England Hockey Board Media release