KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will replace Canada in the men’s World Hockey League Round Two in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from March 4-12.





Canada withdrew from the competition last week citing security concerns and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) drafted in Malaysia to play in Group A at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium.



Malaysia were earlier scheduled to compete in the World League Round Two in Trinidad and Tobago from March 25-April 2.



World No. 13 Malaysia are the highest-ranked team in the competition and coach Stephen van Huizen’s men are drawn in Group A with Oman (world No. 31), Bangladesh (No. 32) and Fiji (No. 67).



Group B comprises China (No. 18), Egypt (No. 20), Sri Lanka (No. 42) and Ghana (No. 43).



The top two teams in Dhaka will qualify for the World League Semi-Finals in London from June 15-27, which is the qualifying event for the 2018 World Cup in New Delhi.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) chief executive officer K. Logan Raj confirmed Malaysia’s participation in Dhaka yesterday.



Malaysia will play open their campaign against Bangladesh on March 4, followed by matches against Oman (March 5) and Fiji (March 7).



The quarter-finals are on March 9; semi-finals on March 11; and final on March 12.



The MHC held a meeting on Monday with coaches and managers of the eight Premier Division teams requesting for the national players to be released for training on Mondays and Tuesdays.



“It was a very amicable meeting and the team managers agreed to our request,” said Logan.



The Star of Malaysia