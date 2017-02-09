Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
Webb would be great GB captain, says Keegan

Published on Thursday, 09 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 21
By Rod Gilmour, The Hockey Paper

Hollie Webb would be an “exceptional” women’s captain for Great Britain and England, according to former assistant coach Craig Keegan.



England Hockey chiefs have yet to announce Kate Richardson-Walsh’s replacement since her retirement after the Rio Olympics.

But the Australian, who left the GB set up this month, believes that Webb, 26, has all the right attributes to lead her country towards Tokyo 2020.

In a ringing endorsement of Webb’s credentials, he told The Hockey Paper: "Hollie is the most underrated player in world hockey.

“She has the ability to go on to have a very successful career. She's already a European and Olympic gold medallist and is only just starting out in her international career.

“She has got herself out there to promote the sport and she has every attribute you would want in a leader. I can see her as an exceptional captain and if I was still involved she would be high up on the list."

Fellow GB coach Karen Dixon, who also left her position after Rio, recently expressed surprise that Webb, who played her first full game for Surbiton at the weekend since Rio, was missing from the FIH women’s player of the year shortlist. She also said that Webb was "one of the best defenders in the world”.

The Hockey Paper

