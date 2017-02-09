They defeated Quetta Panthers 2-0 in the final at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.





Ishrat Abbas scored both the goals off penalty corners.



Earlier, Karachi Dolphins defeated Islamabad Shaheen in the third position match.



It was 0-0 after the 60 minute game. Match went to penalty shoot out. Karachi won in the shoot out.



1st: Lahore Lions

2nd: Quetta Panthers

3rd: Karachi Dolphins



Mr Jahangir Khanzada, the Punjab Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports was the Chief Guest, who distributed the prizes.



Final's result was no surprise. Lahore Lions had scored the highest number of goals in the league phase; hadn't conceded a single goal.



They had comprehensively defeated all the opponents during the league phase including Quetta Panthers, who they faced again today in the final.



Quetta did put up some fight in the first half though Lahore's superiority was never in doubt. They created more chances including penalty corners but poor finishing let them down. Quetta too had PCs.



It was goalless at the end of the first 30 minutes.



The second half was more one sided. Lahore entered Quetta's circle almost at will and no less than seven penalty corners came their way. Two of them were converted by Ishrat Abbas, both through forceful carpet shots.



Lahore Lions: 2 Quetta Panthers: 0

Scorer: Ishrat Abbas (40' & 46') both off PCs



Karachi Dolphins Finish Third; defeat Islamabad Shaheen on Shoot Out



Earlier the 3rd position match between Karachi Dolphins and Islamabad Shaheen went to shoot out as there was no score in the 60 minutes.



Islamabad had upper hand in terms of possession and chances but the Karachi defence stood well where the goal keeper Sadia Rahmat stood out.



In the penalty shoot out, both the teams were successful in two of the five shoot outs. Even the next round of five shoot outs resulted in a 1-1 deadlock. Finally, the shoot out went into sudden death. Off the first, Karachi's Tehmina put it in while their goal keeper Sadia saved Islamabad's attempt enabling her team finish at third place.



Karachi Dolphins: 0 Islamabad Shaheen: 0

Karachi won in shoot out.



Individual Prizes:

Best Player of Tournament: Nafeesa Anwar (Quetta Panthers)

Best Goal Keeper: Saeeda Rahmat (Karachi Dolphins)

Top Scorer: Ishrat Abbas: Six Goals (Lahore Lions)



PHF Media release