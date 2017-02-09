s2h team







Delhi Waveriders struck four field goals, a brace in each half, to bounce back into reckoning today at the Shivaji Stadium, New Delhi when it registered a thumping 8-1 victory over UP Wizards for their fist win in five matches of the fifth Hockey India League.





While Raghunath stuck the lone goal (14th min) for the visiting side, Mandeep Singh (4th and 30th min) twice, Parvinder Singh (57th) and Austin Smith (58th)apiece posted goals for the hosts.



A brace of field goals by Mandeep Singh,each at the fag end of first and second quarters, kept the revival hopes of Delhi Waveriders alive, as visiting Uttar Pradesh Wizards could just manage a solitary penalty corner goal in the entire game.



UPW got three more chances to score in the first half, but once Ramandeep Singh and twice Gonzalo Peillat in the penalty corner drills could not beat DWR's goalie Vanasch.



VR Raghunath converted the team's third penalty corner to keep the hopes of team's revival.



However, Delhi Waverider's goalie Vincent Vanasch stood between the visitors forward and goal. Some the stops the confident Vanasch made were mercurial and meticulous, lesson for other goalies in the world, if not in the HIL.



Fittingly, he was declared Man of the match.



Mandeep Singh who was found missing many goals despite more energetic on the field the other day against Punjab, was his usual self today.



His first goal, a perfect reverse taken from top edge of D, despite surrounded by three players close to him and the speed with which he angled his carpet sweep to the other corner than where goalie PR Sreejesh was positioned, speaks volume for Mandeep's magic.



His other goal came in a melee



In two minute's spell, the game was made to render unequal with goal apiece emanating from the stick of Parvinder Singh and Austin Smith.



However, in a melee Mandeep Singh could place the ball in collecting a short rebound from goalie near goaline to douse the hopes of UPW (4-1).



