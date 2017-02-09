



The third day of the Valencia Hockey World League Round Two ended with Spain and Poland topping their respective pools. The competition now moves to the quarter-final stage, where fans can expect some exciting matches as the competing nations chase that World Cup dream.





Poland v Ghana 3-0



This was a crucial game in the race to top Pool B. After an early loss to Scotland, Poland knew that to top the pool, they had to defeat a Ghana team that was high on confidence after beating Ukraine on shoot out in their previous match. After a hotly disputed first quarter, Poland went ahead through captain Marlena Rybacha. After the break, Poland increased their lead through goals from Monika Polewczak and Daria Skoraszewska



Spain v Turkey 6-0



The home side extended their unbeaten run with a clinical performance against Turkey. Spain took an early lead with two goals from Berta Bonastre. After the break, the Redsticks increased their lead with goals from Alejandra Torres-Quevedo, Carlota Petchame, Maria Lopez and Begoña García.



Czech Republic v Russia 3-2



In a tense contest to secure second place in Pool A, Czech Republic and Russia really put each other under pressure with some thrilling hockey attack and counter-attack. Veronika Decsyova opened the scoring for the Czech Republic but Russia quickly responded with a penalty corner scored by Bogdana Sadovaia. The Russian player, who is currently top scorer in the tournament, scored again in the second quarter to double Russia’s lead. After the half-time break, the Czech Republic responded strongly through goals from Barbora Haklova and Jindriska Reichlova.



Ukraine v Scotland 2-1



A goal in the dying seconds of the game gave Ukraine a 2-1 victory over Scotland and moved the east European team to the top of Pool B. Scotland had taken the lead through a penalty corner from Sarah Robertson. The game looked to be Scotland’s as Ukraine could find no way through the blue defence, but in the last quarter that changed. First, Oksana Ponomarenko levelled the scores and then, with time up, Yana Vorushylo scored from a penalty corner. The result meant Poland overtook Scotland at the top of the pool.



Quarter finals take place on Thursday 9 February (all times are CET)



10:30 Scotland vs Russia

13:00 Spain vs Ghana

15:30 Czech Republic vs Ukraine

18:00 Poland vs Turkey



Follow all the action via the event page on the FIH website



FIH site