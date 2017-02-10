

Photo courtesy of John Quackenbos



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to share that Phil Edwards will become an integral part of the U.S. Women’s National Team staff by lending his diverse and hefty expertise in the assistant coach position. Alongside Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach, Edwards will continue to shape and guide the flourishing Team USA’s international pitch presence in 2017 and beyond. Edwards will also take the reign as head coach for the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team.





“It’s with great pleasure we welcome Phil to our coaching staff,” said Schopman. “He offers a wide range of expertise including goalkeeper coaching and performance analysis which will be of a substantial benefit to the team. I’m confident Phil’s qualities will help our program progress, and I look forward to working together.”



“We are thrilled to add Phil to our U.S. Women’s National Team coaching staff,” said Simon Hoskins, Executive Director of USA Field Hockey. “He is a top up and coming coach in the sport who is at the leading edge of contemporary thinking on coaching."



No stranger to the national team setting, Edwards has served as the Junior High Performance Goalkeeping Coach for the U-17, U-19 and U-21 National Teams. In 2013 he was the assistant coach for the U.S. Men’s National Team program and 2 years later acted as the Performance Analyst for the senior men’s and women’s national teams at the Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada. As a USA Field Hockey Level 3 Coach, Edwards has honed in on his skill set to instruct and mold leaders on the turf.



“My coaching philosophy very much puts the individual athletes at the center of the process and as such the month-long training block in San Diego is perfectly timed as it affords a great opportunity to get to know each of the athlete’s better straight out of the blocks,” said Edwards.



He notes that after that, it comes down to creating a motivational climate where the athletes truly want to come out to train every day in an environment where appropriate challenges are embraced as an opportunity for growth both individually and collectively. He goes on to explain it is necessary to integrate the lessons from education and sport science to ensure that we accelerate our development as we relentlessly pursue better.



Previously, Edwards was in the collegiate sports system as the assistant coach for Boston College from 2015 to 2016 as well as the associate/interim head coach of Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind. In these role he generated student-athlete development framework, supporting performance analysis and a video feedback system. He also created effective fitness testing and tracking systems and was responsible for domestic and international talent identification and recruiting.



“I have had a fantastic five-year experience in the college game working as a part of two great coaching staffs and with two motivated groups of student-athletes at Indiana and Boston College for which I am truly grateful,” commented Edwards. “I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with college athletes and coaches over this next cycle as we look to build on last year’s World Cup showing from the U-21 group.”



As an athlete himself, Edwards was part of England’s U-18 National Squad in 2000 and went on to represent Loughborough University on the pitch while majoring in BEng Materials Engineering.



The USWNT has been on an upward trajectory with most recently completing tremendous play at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Other notable accolades, a gold medal performance at the 2015 Pan American Games and 2016 Champions Trophy bronze medal finish have also contributed to the squad as an international threat on the pitch. With the addition of Edwards, the squad looks to build upon previous milestone achievements.



“Field hockey or sport in general, is about chasing personal best performance and, in the context of team sports, being able to do that as a collective,” said a passionate Edwards. “That is what gets me out of bed in the morning.”



USFHA media release