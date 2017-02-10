Ireland's Railway Union are bound for Turkey this weekend for the Eurohockey Indoor Club Challenge II in Alanya. They will face competition from Norway, Georgia, Turkey and Greece in 5 matches over 3 days. The teams competing alongside Railway Union are Mortensrud-Aker SK from Norway, Anavryta HC from Greece, Gaziantep Polisgucu SK from Turkey and Kutaisi from Georgia.





Railway Union come into the tournament with a new look team says Railway’s own Kenny Carroll “We are rebuilding our indoor team. A lot of our players are new so we have quite a different team than that won the Irish championship in 2016 and competed in Rotterdam in 2015”. Some key players for the Dublin side will be Goalkeeper Stephen O’Keefe “who is one of the most consistent goalkeepers in Ireland on an annual basis and a veteran of European Indoor hockey” as well as Eoin Mac Arthur “who plays in a creative and unique fashion” .



Railway have clear goals in mind for the tournament including promotion and adding silverware to their club’s proud history “Our goal is to get Ireland promoted back to the C division where ourselves and Three Rock have competed well in recent years .



We also want to take the opportunity to win a European competition with both hands. Our ladies team won Gold in Bratislava in 2011 so it would be a nice achievement for the club to have European title winners across both mens and ladies hockey, and something unique enough in Irish hockey”.



Railway Union are also actively involved in growing the game at grassroots level “With the assistance of Hockey Ireland and Sport Ireland we have recently started a school coaching programme in our community introducing hockey to new schools who don't currently play the sport. Of course the medium of indoor hockey will be used in this programme which we have big plans for.”



See the full match schedule below and follow the scores live here.





Irish Hockey Association media release