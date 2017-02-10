

Holcombe's Richard Lane is challenged by Phil Roper & Ian Sloan of Wimbledon. Credit Simon Parker



Unbeaten leaders Wimbledon face second-placed Holcombe on Saturday as the race for the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division hots up.





Having leapfrogged them last weekend, Wimbledon will open up a four point lead at the top of the table if they can replicate the win they secured over the same side back in October.



“We’re relishing the opportunity to put some daylight between us and Holcombe,” said Wimbledon’s Director of Hockey Ben Marsden. “We’re looking forward to the match and hope to have some good home support.



“Henry Weir is still not fully recovered from his foot injury, but Ian Sloan is back to full fitness after his hamstring problems.



“We’ve got our eyes firmly fixed on three points, but we know that it will take a very good performance from us to beat a very good Holcombe side.”



Elsewhere, Canterbury held Holcombe to an impressive goalless draw last weekend, but their battle to climb out of the bottom two continues when they entertain third place Surbiton.



Beeston have only won once in their last four league outings, but they will be looking for victory when they host Loughborough Students on Sunday, the visitors still without a point after 11 matches.



Hampstead and Westminster will hope to remain in contention amongst the top four, as they are away to Brooklands MU, who themselves won for the first time in four games last weekend.



East Grinstead are without a league game this weekend, as they are playing in the European Indoor Club Championships in Vienna.



The jostle for the top position in the Conference East continues, with the top five still just separated by three points with seven rounds of fixtures to go.



Second play third on Saturday as Teddington host Richmond, a win for either side would send them top, before current leaders Sevenoaks head to bottom of the table Indian Gymkhana on Sunday.



In the Conference North, Sunday sees a battle of the top two, as Bowdon entertain the University of Durham, who stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games last weekend. A victory for the visitors would put them 11 points clear with just six games to play.



Elsewhere, third place Olton and West Warwicks face off against fourth placed Deeside Ramblers.



With leaders Cardiff and Met in action in the EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge in Hungary, second-placed Team Bath Buccaneers have the chance to reduce the gap to five points at the top of the Conference West when they travel to Chichester.



FIXTURES



Saturday, February 11



Men’s Premier Division

Wimbledon v Holcombe 17:30

Canterbury v Surbiton 18:00



Men’s Conference East

Teddington v Richmond 13:45

Wapping v Southgate 17:30



Sunday, February 12



Men’s Premier Division

Brooklands MU v Hampstead and Westminster 14:00

Beeston v Loughborough Students 14:30



Men’s Conference East

Cambridge City v Brighton and Hove 12:30

Oxted v West Herts 12:45

Indian Gymkhana v Sevenoaks 13:30



Men’s Conference North

Deeside Ramblers v Olton and West Warwicks 13:30

Sheffield Hallam v Leek 13:30

Doncaster v Oxton 14:00

Preston v Cannock 14:00

Bowdon v University of Durham 14:00



Men’s Conference West

Chichester v Team Bath Buccaneers 12:15

University of Exeter v University of Birmingham 12:30

Cheltenham v Old Georgians 12:30

Fareham v Isca 13:30



England Hockey Board Media release