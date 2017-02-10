

Slough in defensive action against the University of Birmingham. Credit Andy Smith



After tasting success in the Super 6s, Slough will be aiming to convert that form into the outdoor programme as they face a crucial clash against fellow strugglers Bowdon Hightown in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





Currently ninth, Slough have won just two league matches so far, and are level on points with Bowdon Hightown above them, who have just one victory to their name.



But Slough will also face an important quarter final clash with Surbiton in the Investec Women’s Cup on Sunday.



“It’s an important weekend, but it’s all about the league for us,” said Slough captain Kat McGonigle. “Our number one priority is Saturday’s game against Bowdon, it’s very important and I’m sure they feel the same too.



“We were hoping to take our indoor success into last week’s match against Birmingham, and we did that for 68 minutes but conceded late in the game. So we will be looking to do the same, but retain focus for the full match this time.”



Elsewhere, second-placed East Grinstead host third-placed Holcombe in a match which could prove crucial to both side’s hopes of making it into the top four and reaching the Finals Weekend.



Clifton Robinsons lie fourth, but could leapfrog Holcombe if they beat Leicester. Similarly, the University of Birmingham could also climb from fifth to third if they beat Reading and other results go in their favour.



And unbeaten leaders Surbiton are at home, with Canterbury providing the opposition.



In the Investec Women’s Conference East, leaders Wimbledon travel to Cambridge City looking for their ninth straight league win. They were made to work hard for a narrow 1-0 victory when the two sides met back in October.



Elsewhere, second-placed Sevenoaks go to St Albans, whilst third-placed Harleston Magpies take on Hampstead and Westminster who are just a point behind them, with both looking to close the gap should the top two slip up.



The top two in the Investec Women’s Conference North both recorded convincing 5-0 victories last weekend, as Brooklands Poynton held their two-point lead over Beeston.



The leaders have a tricky looking home tie against the University of Durham in third, whilst Beeston go to Belper who are still searching for their first points of the campaign.



The lead changed last weekend in the Investec Women’s Conference West when Stourport overtook Buckingham, with both sides separated by a single goal.



The leaders entertain fourth-placed Swansea on Saturday, whilst Buckingham travel to bottom of the table Exe.



FIXTURES – Saturday, February 11



Investec Women’s Hockey League



Investec Premier Division

Clifton Robinson v Leicester 13:00

Slough v Bowdon Hightown 13:00

East Grinstead v Holcombe 13:30

Reading v Univ of Birmingham 13:30

Surbiton v Canterbury 14:00



Investec Conference East

Cambridge City v Wimbledon 12:30

Southgate v Northampton Saints 12:30

St Albans v Sevenoaks 13:00

Chelmsford v West Herts 14:00

Harleston Magpies v Hampstead and Westminster 14:00



Investec Conference North

Belper v Beeston 12:00

Univ of Durham v Brooklands Poynton 12:00

Timperley v Liverpool Sefton 12:30

Loughborough Students v Ben Rhydding 12:30

Wakefield v Sutton Coldfield 13:30



Investec Conference West

Oxford Hawks v Gloucester City 12:00

Exe v Buckingham 12:00

Bristol Firebrands v Olton and West Warwicks 12:30

Trojans v Isca 13:30

Stourport v Swansea City 14:30



England Hockey Board Media release