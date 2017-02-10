by Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) can look forward to better results in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) with the presence of national players Mohd Razie Abdul Rahim and Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor.





Penalty corner drag flicker Razie and midfielder Nabil, who are undergoing police inspector training in Kuala Lumpur since May, have been released to play in the MHL on Monday.



The duo played their first match against Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)-KPT on Wednesday and each scored one goal to steer KLHC to a 9-1 win, their biggest thus far.



KLHC and Terengganu are tied on 23 points with five matches remaining but the east coast team lead the eight-team Premier Division standings on goal difference.



KLHC team manager Ahmad Anuar Sham Kamar is delighted to have the duo.



“Razie not only can marshal the backline but he can also deliver goals from penalty corners,” said Ahmad, who is looking at full points against Maybank today. “Nabil can also score and is commanding in midfield.”



KLHC defeated the Tigers 4-1 in the first round.



Terengganu are expected to lead the standings as they should have no problem downing UiTM-KPT. In the first round, they hammered UiTM-KPT 9-0.



The Star of Malaysia