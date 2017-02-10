Indervir Grewal





Players vie for the ball during the HIL match between Punjab Warriors and Ranchi Rays in Chandigarh on Thursday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari



Chandigarh: Defending champions Punjab Warriors started the home leg of their Hockey India League campaign with a tight win over Ranchi Rays here today. Ranchi missed a flurry of penalty corners right at the end, while Punjab goalkeeper Tristan Clemons kept them out with brilliant saves throughout the match, as Punjab squeezed through for a 1-0 win in front of a sparse crowd. Clemons won the Man of the Match award for his performance, which included a reflexive right-foot save that kept out German Christopher Ruhr's tomahawk grounder after a well-disguised penalty corner variation.





For the second game in a row, Punjab managed to earn full points despite being scrappy, while Ranchi failed to score for the second successive game as they failed to cancel out Mink van der Weerden's 25th-minute penalty corner goal.



The Dutch drag-flicker's powerful drive to the left of the goalkeeper got a wholesome applause and roar from the spectators in a match marked by gasps and sighs every time a chance went abegging. Weerden's strike was accurate; however, the Ranchi goalkeeper should have done better — in a seemingly tactical move, the post-man in the left corner had moved to the right at the last second, so the goalkeeper should have covered the left angle better.



Defensive and error-ridden



Ranchi is a defensive and counter-attacking team, so Punjab's strategy of cautious hockey was expected. But the match could never spring out of its cautious start; on the contrary, it spiraled into a patchy, error-stricken affair with few clear goal-scoring chances.



Ranchi's Manpreet Singh got the earliest and the best chance of scoring a field goal in the 13th minute. After a counter broke out from the right, he overlapped Gurbaj Singh and dodged past Jasjit Singh to enter the circle — his 'hook' dodge, as it's called in colloquial terms, was the cleanest seen so far in this tournament. The India player then ran along the baseline before shooting at the goal; his high push, though, got deflected off the goalkeeper and hit the horizontal bar before rolling out of play.



As Punjab struggled with their attack, Ranchi got more chances, most of those from penalty corners. But Clemons denied Ranchi skipper Ashley Jackson on numerous occasions to get his team the crucial points that took Punjab's tally to 16 points from five matches.



