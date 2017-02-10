Uthra Ganesan





Warriors’ Varun Kumar attempts to score in the HIL match against Rays. Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar



Two minutes from time, Manpreet Singh sent in a rasping hit from an acute angle that, at most times, would have sounded the boards.





On Thursday, however, it simply hit the extended pads of Tristan Clemons, the Jaypee Punjab Warriors’ goalkeeper, who was determined to not let go anything past him. A few minutes before, Christopher Ruhr's shot had bounced off Clemons’s pads to the far post, much to the German’s anguish.



It was that kind of day for Ranchi Rays, with nothing going right for them.



There was little cheer in the stands from the few hundred spectators for Warriors’s first home match of the Hockey India League (HIL). This was reflected in the muted performance on the field, the host managing to edge ahead 1-0, courtesy Mink van der Weerden’s penalty corner conversion.



The visitors were far more enterprising and created quite a few chances, but failed to make them count. Clemons, deservedly named man-of-the-match, was the man who kept Ranchi at bay.



He not only saved the goal-bound shots from Ruhr and Manpreet, but also stood firm against Ashley Jackson’s repeated flicks from penalty corners, including two back-to-back saves in the 39th minute. Other than that, there was little the host did or tried to do.



Warriors managed to get just a handful of shots at goal, apart from two penalty corners, to Ranchi’s six. It converted both, but was credited just one — the first, in the 25th minute — as the second was disallowed for the ball not crossing the striking circle properly and dragged cleanly.



Big guns fail



Having lost Australian Simon Orchard to a tendon injury, Warriors found its big guns — Sardar Singh, S.V. Sunil, Mark Knowles, and Jake Whetton — failing to fire.



There was hardly a worthwhile move created even as Gurbaj Singh, Manpreet and Jackson tried to combine and find the breakthroughs upfront for Ranchi.



Rays created the moves, had its shots on target and got the referrals right; it had everything except a goal against its name.



Warriors had none, barring luck, and that mattered the most in the end.



The result: Jaypee Punjab Warriors 1 (Mink van der Weerden 1-PC) bt Ranchi Rays 0.



The Hindu