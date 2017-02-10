s2h team







Mink van der Weerden's 24th minute solitary goal turned out to be match winner for Jaypee Punjab Warriors to collect full five points against struggling Ranchi Rays today in the Hockey India League at Sector 42 stadium, Chandigarh.





Dominating the field of play Ranchi had upper hand in terms of number of attack, circle penetration and ball possession, and even 3-8 penalty corner advantage, but poor finish inside the circle let them down.



Punjab's goalie Clemens it was who came out with sterling shows whenever required to, denying at least three penalty corner shots of Ashley Jackson alone.



He walked away with both Thrilling Goal of the match award and Man of the Match.



Despite seemingly slim scoreboard, the match was full of action.



Mink's goal was disallowed after the umpire went for self-referral as he felt Baljit Singh, who stopped the pushed ball in the penalty corner sequence, used his hand instead of stick.



Ranchi had four penalty corners in the last five minutes, but could not beat Clemens. One sweep off Christophe Ruhr just missed the other goal, hit the post.







Mink van der Weerden struck off the only penalty corner that his team got in the 24th minute to change sides with a solitary goal lead.



Birendra Lakra, who otherwise had an excellent game carried while clearning a rebound generated after goalkeeper padded a firm Arman Qureshi's hit, proved to be nemesis for Ranchi. Min van der Weerden made use of the lapse to take t1-0 lead.



Earlier in the first half, Ranchi also got a penalty corner but Christopher Ruhr flicked wide. It pales into insignificance when seen in the light of another seven were missed in the second half.



Its eighth match for Ranchi, and has only 18 points with just two wins and three draws.



Punjab, on the other hand, has 16 points with five more matches to go.



AWARDS

THRILLING GOAL Rs.50K: Mink van der Weerderman

YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD 25k: Manpreet Singh

MOST ENTERTAINING PLAYER: Flynn Ogilve

MAN OF THE MATCH Rs.50K:Mink van der Weerderman



