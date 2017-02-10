Scotland men’s squad announced for test matches against France
Photo by Duncan Gray
The Scotland senior men’s hockey squad has been selected for test matches against France in Le Touquet, on 12 -17 February 2017.
The games will be played on 14 February at 15:00; 15 February at 15:00; and 17 February at 09:00.
The games are the final part of the squad’s preparation for World League 2, held 11-19 March in Belfast, where the Scots will face France in their opening match. Scotland has been drawn in Pool B at World League 2 against France, Poland and Wales.
It’s the first major tournament this year for the Scots, in a year where they will compete in Glasgow at Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in August. The main aim for the team is to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in 2018.
Scotland men’s Head Coach Derek Forsyth said, “The games against France will be a good test ahead of World League 2 in Belfast, and it’s one the squad is looking forward to. The camp in France follows a good camp in Spain, and selection will be made following these two solid sets of test matches.”
The Scotland senior men’s squad is as follows:
Name, Club
Wei Adams, Canterbury
Russell Anderson, Cannock
Tim Atkins, Reading
Michael Bremner, Klipper THC
Gavin Byers, Grove Menzieshill
Patch Christie, Durham University
Dan Coultas, Edinburgh University
Ben Cosgrove, Grove Menzieshill
Callum Duke, Hillhead
David Forrester, Edinburgh University
Alan Forsyth, Surbiton
Cammy Fraser, Grange
Ed Greaves, Nurnberger
Sean Hadfield, Bowden
Hamish Imrie, Schaerweijde
Willie Marshall, Surbiton
Lee Morton, Kelburne
Nick Parkes, Surbiton
Duncan Riddell, Grange
Jamie Wong, Edinburgh University
Scottish Hockey Union media release