

Photo by Duncan Gray



The Scotland senior men’s hockey squad has been selected for test matches against France in Le Touquet, on 12 -17 February 2017.





The games will be played on 14 February at 15:00; 15 February at 15:00; and 17 February at 09:00.



The games are the final part of the squad’s preparation for World League 2, held 11-19 March in Belfast, where the Scots will face France in their opening match. Scotland has been drawn in Pool B at World League 2 against France, Poland and Wales.



It’s the first major tournament this year for the Scots, in a year where they will compete in Glasgow at Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in August. The main aim for the team is to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in 2018.



Scotland men’s Head Coach Derek Forsyth said, “The games against France will be a good test ahead of World League 2 in Belfast, and it’s one the squad is looking forward to. The camp in France follows a good camp in Spain, and selection will be made following these two solid sets of test matches.”



The Scotland senior men’s squad is as follows:



Name, Club



Wei Adams, Canterbury

Russell Anderson, Cannock

Tim Atkins, Reading

Michael Bremner, Klipper THC

Gavin Byers, Grove Menzieshill

Patch Christie, Durham University

Dan Coultas, Edinburgh University

Ben Cosgrove, Grove Menzieshill

Callum Duke, Hillhead

David Forrester, Edinburgh University

Alan Forsyth, Surbiton

Cammy Fraser, Grange

Ed Greaves, Nurnberger

Sean Hadfield, Bowden

Hamish Imrie, Schaerweijde

Willie Marshall, Surbiton

Lee Morton, Kelburne

Nick Parkes, Surbiton

Duncan Riddell, Grange

Jamie Wong, Edinburgh University



Scottish Hockey Union media release