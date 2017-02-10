

Scotland v Russia HWLR2 Quarter-finals



Scotland’s senior women have progressed to the World League 2 semi-finals on Saturday after a 2-1 victory over Russia. In Scotland’s goalkeeper Nikki Cochrane’s 50th game for her country, goals from Amy Brodie and Robyn Collins made the occasion a sweet one, and gave the Scots deserved victory.





It was a great start to the game for Scotland; they were dominant in possession and looked dangerous around the Russian D. Jennifer Eadie had the ball in the net early doors but the umpire had already blown for a penalty corner. The Scots wouldn’t be denied for long however and took the lead when Amy Brodie finished off a penalty corner routine at the back post to make it 1-0.



Scotland nearly doubled the lead a short while later through two Amy Costello penalty corners. The first was saved by the goalkeeper’s leg guards, as was the second which saw the ball shoot up into the air before being scrambled clear.



The second goal for Scotland would come some enough, and it was Robyn Collins who buried another penalty corner into the net to make it 2-0.





In the second half Scotland continued to ask questions of the Russian defence. Eadie had a chance arriving at the far post, but the Russian goalkeeper was out quick to block and deny Scotland a third.



Then at the end of the third quarter, on a rare Russian attack, a shot by Irina Osipova from the top of the D found its way under Cochrane and into the net to make it 2-1.



The Russian goal made for an important final quarter, and the Scots stepped up and retained control of the match. They were piling on pressure as they set out to put the game to bed; Sarah Robertson and Nikki Lloyd providing the main threat.



A third goal looked a certainty when Eadie and Becky Merchant battled to force the ball over the line, but with six Spanish bodies in the way, the Scots eventually had to make do with winning a penalty corner.



In the end a third goal wasn’t required and Scotland defeated Russia 2-1 to progress to the semi-final on Saturday.



Scotland women Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said, “I’m very happy with today’s performance and result - the focus, concentration and application of the players was excellent today. We’re in the semi-finals, which is where we want to be, and the focus on that game will start later today.”





Nikki Cochrane 50th cap



cottish Hockey Union media release