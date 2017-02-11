Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Scottish Indoor U18 Inter Districts this weekend

Published on Saturday, 11 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 34
View Comments


Indoor inter districts u18

The U18 indoor boys and girls inter districts will be held at Bells Sports Centre this weekend.



Saturday will see Midlands defend their titles in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions. In last year’s U18 Boys event, wins over North (6-1), East (5-2) and West (5-4) resulted in a 100% record for Midland. West were runners-up.

The Girls event was again dominated by Midland, winning all three matches with successes against South (5-3), East (6-5) and West (3-2). West finished runners-up.

Who will win this year? Head along to Bells Sports Centre in Perth this Saturday to find out.

Saturday 11 February

Main Hall

10:15 – South v North (G)
11:30 – South v East (G)
12:15 – West v North (B)
13:00 – Midland v North (G)
13:45 – East v West (B)
14:30 – West v Midland (G)
15:15 – West v Midland (B)
16:00 – East v West (G)

Coaching Hall

10:15 – East v Midland (G)
11:30 – North v West (G)
12:15 – East v Midland (B)
13:00 – West v South (G)
13:45 – Midland v North (B)
14:30 – North v East (G)
15:15 – East v North (B)
16:00 – South v Midland (G)

Scottish Hockey Union media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.