

Indoor inter districts u18



The U18 indoor boys and girls inter districts will be held at Bells Sports Centre this weekend.





Saturday will see Midlands defend their titles in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions. In last year’s U18 Boys event, wins over North (6-1), East (5-2) and West (5-4) resulted in a 100% record for Midland. West were runners-up.



The Girls event was again dominated by Midland, winning all three matches with successes against South (5-3), East (6-5) and West (3-2). West finished runners-up.



Who will win this year? Head along to Bells Sports Centre in Perth this Saturday to find out.



Saturday 11 February



Main Hall



10:15 – South v North (G)

11:30 – South v East (G)

12:15 – West v North (B)

13:00 – Midland v North (G)

13:45 – East v West (B)

14:30 – West v Midland (G)

15:15 – West v Midland (B)

16:00 – East v West (G)



Coaching Hall



10:15 – East v Midland (G)

11:30 – North v West (G)

12:15 – East v Midland (B)

13:00 – West v South (G)

13:45 – Midland v North (B)

14:30 – North v East (G)

15:15 – East v North (B)

16:00 – South v Midland (G)



