COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - With dreams and aspirations to represent Team USA at the highest level, three athletes' began their journeys to the pinnacle of play years ago when each signed up for a Futures Trial. As one of the core launching points to channel talented athletes through the U.S. Women's National Team's Olympic Development Pipeline, USA Field Hockey's Futures Program provides the necessary resources and training to propel determined athletes to the international stage.





One of the two routes to the top of the Pipeline starts with the middle and high school athlete in Futures Academies. More than 5,000 athletes participate in Futures Academies each year where a thorough and comprehensive base level of skill is obtained during training sessions by some of the top coaches in the United States. This avenue is the one nearly all U.S. Women's National Team members and Olympians traveled when making their way to the top. At the conclusion of the Futures Academies, all athletes are invited to participate in the Regional Futures Tournament (RFT) in their respective region. From there the top athletes are selected to their Regional Teams for the U-16 and U-19 age divisions. The U-14 athletes selected move directly on the the National Futures Championship (NFC) and will play on mixed teams. The U-16 and U-19 Regional Teams will compete at the National Futures Championship together. The progression from the RFT to NFC regarding the Regional Teams is a newer concept that came into fruition in 2016.



Two of the three athletes recently named to the 2017 U.S. Women's National Team, and like the many before them, took this exact path. Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.) and Julia Young (Yorktown, Va.) both have impressive resumes that filter from the Futures Program.



Young first entered the Futures Program in 2008. Although she did not progress the first year she participated, she stuck with the process and the following year was selected for the National Futures Championship (NFC). Later in her playing career, she advanced at NFC where was selected for Futures Elite, Junior National Camp (JNC) and AAU Junior Olympic Games in 2011. At JNC, her mature style of play caught the eyes of selectors and she was named to the 2011-2012 U.S. U-17 Women's National Team. In 2012 and 2013, she competed at the Futures Elite Championship, a previous small division of the NFC. From her performance in 2013, she was selected to the U-19 JNC which eventually lead to her being named to the 2013-2014 U.S. U-19 Women's National Team roster.



"The Futures Program is important for those that want to develop their skills further and get started in the USA pipeline," added Young. "I started the Futures process in 7th grade and it was beneficial for me to be exposed to other field hockey players and coaches from around the country that bring different perspectives and styles than those that you would regularly experience. It also provides you the opportunity to be seen by college coaches and to be selected for the USA teams."



Moyer's resume is very similar to Young's although she didn't start the Futures Program until 2011. Advancing from RFT to NFC her first year participating, her performance at NFC earned her a ticket to the AAU Junior Olympic Games as well as Futures Elite. In 2012 and 2013 she competed in the Futures Elite Championship and it wasn't until her second year that she was selected for the U-19 Junior National Camp and her no-let-up playing demeanor earned her a spot on the 2013-2014 U.S. U-19 Women's National Team.



"The Futures Program gave me an awesome opportunity to connect with some amazing coaches and players, not just from my region but nationwide," commented Moyer.



Once Young and Moyer both graduated from high school and were not age-eligible to participate in the Futures Program, they turned their sights to the second route of the Pipeline progression, collegiate or post-collegiate athletes in High Performance Centers. This track is where Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.) also made the most impact. Although she was signed up for a Futures Trial in 2012, she never actually participated in the Futures Program.



“I actually never participated in the Futures Program, but that was because I was new to the sport," said Magadan. "I think the Futures Program is tremendously beneficial in exposing young athletes to great competition, while also nurturing development. With my personal experience in the USA pipeline through the U.S. U-21 Women's National Team, even over one summer it was evident the upward growth and strides my team and I had made in terms of our field hockey development. I am certain that I would not be capable of making the USWNT without the training I received in the USA pipeline.”



Attending the same university, Young and Moyer have identical paths within the collegiate and post-collegiate progression. Both were selected to to the South High Performance Center in 2014 and were named to the South Regional Team that competed at the Women's National Championship. From their performance, they both were selected for the U-21 Junior National Camp and eventually named to the 2014-2015 U.S. U-21 Women's National Team. Repeating the process in 2015, they again competed at the Young Women's National Championship (renamed from the Women's National Championship), were selected for the U-21 Junior National Camp and picked for the U-21 USWNT.



That same year, Magadan followed the same path but within a different region. She participated in the Pennsylvania High Performance Center and was picked for the Pennsylvania Regional Team to compete at the Women's National Championship Team. From there she went to the U-21 Junior National Camp and was named to the 2014-2015 U-21 USWNT. Magadan switched to the New Jersey region High Performance Center in 2015 and advanced again to represent at the Young Women's National Championship. Here she was selected for the U-21 Junior National Camp and the U-21 USWNT.



The 2016 calendar was packed for the Magadan, Moyer and Young and the rest of the U.S. U-21 Women's National Team as they prepared for the Junior Women's Pan American Championship in March in Tacarigua, Trinidad & Tobago, the qualifying opportunity for the women's Hockey Junior World Cup. To prepare, the U-21 USWNT hosted Great Britain in early January and competed in two separate training camp weekends in February and early March where they scrimmaged college teams. After earning silver at the Junior Women's Pan American Championship, the team punched their ticket to the JWC. In late June the team also competed together at the Young Women's National Championship and took gold.



At the women's Hockey Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile, the 16 best women's junior teams came together and competed to make their mark on the international stage. Team USA landed in Pool A with Korea, The Netherlands and Zimbabwe, and after finishing second in the pool the met Pan American rivals and familiar opponents, Argentina, in the quarterfinals. Despite tremendous effort and the maximum amount of energy exerted from both teams, play never dulled during the match and after 70 minutes of hard-fought play Argentina came out on top and defeated the USA by a score of 2-0. This moved Team USA into the 5th-8th placement games where they met Belgium. While both teams had many chances, Belgium struck first and added another just before halftime while USA responded late and added a goal minutes before the final buzzer. The late effort push wasn't enough as the game finished with Team USA falling to Belgium 2-1. This put the U-21 USWNT in the 7th/8th place match against England. Being familiar opponents, as both teams competed in a friendly test match prior to the JWC, England capitalized on their chances to defeat USA by a score margin of 3-1.



"Amanda, Julia and Lauren are three of the players that I first selected for the U-21 team coming to the United States," said Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach. "In the past few years, they have shown a continuous growth and intent to become the best player that they can be. In their last tournament for the juniors, the Junior World Cup, they were leading the team with their performance on the field which led me to believe that they are ready for the next step, the National Team. I'm excited to see them progress further!"



Following their performance the JWC, Schopman welcomed the three, well-deserving individuals the opportunity to represent the United States at the senior level of play. Magadan, Moyer and Young will participate in the USWNT’s centralized training program full-time at the Home of Hockey at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster County, Pa. The three athletes will join Team USA after completing college in May.





Amanda Magadan

Hometown: Randolph, N.J.

College: Lafayette College

Position: Midfielder

Years in the Olympic Pipeline: 5 years (2012)



Previous accomplishments: Magadan was first named to the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team roster in 2014 and contended and won silver at the 2016 women's Junior Pan American Championship in Trinidad & Tobago and compete at the 2016 women's Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile. She also accomplished a handful of accolades while at Lafayette College. She was named to the All-Patriot League Second-Team in 2014 and Preseason Patriot League Team, First-Team All Region, Patriot League Tournament Team and All-Patriot League First-Team in 2015. In 2016, she earned Third-Team All-American and First-Team All-Region honors and was named to the Preseason Patriot League Team. She captain Lafayette's team in both 2015 and 2016.She also earned Academic All-Patriot League recognition and the Arthur Ashe Scholar in 2016 while also being on the Student-Athlete Academic Honor Roll three times.



“It is obviously exciting and such an honor to be selected to the U.S. Women's National Team," added Magadan. "It was overwhelming and unexpected, but I am looking forward to playing among the current USWNT members and developing as an individual. I still have a lot of growth ahead of me and look forward to progressing towards my full potential.”





Lauren Moyer

Hometown: York, Pa.

College: University of North Carolina

Position: Midfielder

Years in the Olympic Pipeline: 6 years (2011)



Previous accomplishments: Moyer was a member of the U.S. Women's National Junior Indoor Team from 2012-2014 and named to the U.S. U-19 Women's National Team in 2012. She was a member of the U.S. U-21 Women's National Team from 2014-2016 and won silver at the 2016 women's Junior Pan American Championship in Trinidad & Tobago and contended at the 2016 women's Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile. In college, Moyer and the Tar Heels advanced to the NCAA Division National Championship Final Four in all of her four years. They were also ACC Championship Runner-Ups in 2014 and 2016, and won the title in 2015. In 2016, she was also named to the All-ACC First Team, All-ACC Tournament Team, NCAA Division I All-Tournament Team, Longstreth/NFHCA All-South Region First Team and named a Longstreth/NFHCA All-American Third Team.



"It's such an honor to be named to the national team, and I'm extremely excited to get started on this journey," said Moyer.





Julia Young

Hometown: Yorktown, Va.

College: University of North Carolina

Position: Defender

Years in the Olympic Pipeline: 9 years (2008)



Previous accomplishments: Young was first named to the U.S. U-17 Women's National Team in 2011 and the U.S. U-19 Women's National Team in 2013. Just a year later she was selected to the U.S. U-21 Women's National Team where within her two years she won silver at the 2016 women's Junior Pan American Championship in Trinidad & Tobago and contended at the 2016 women's Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile. Other accomplishments included being All-South Region Second-Team her sophomore year and All-South Region First Team, ACC First Team and Second-Team All-American her junior year. She also earned spots on the NCAA All-Tournament and ACC All-Tournament teams in her junior season. In her senior year, she repeated many of those honors being named to the All-South Region First Team, ACC First Team, NCAA All-Tournament Team, ACC All-Tournament Team and First-Team All-American.



She was also named the 2016 ACC Defensive Player of the Year.



"Being selected for the U.S. Women's National Team is an amazing feeling and is something I appreciate every day," said Young. "I began playing field hockey in the 4th grade and never would have thought growing up that I would be on the national team one day. It is a privilege to be selected and to have the opportunity to play with the current members of the team who work as hard as they do every single day. I'm thankful for the opportunity and excited to join full-time in May!"



USFHA media release