

East Grinstead have their team talk at the EuroHockey Indoor



It was a mixed day for East Grinstead in the EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup as their joy at a bright start with a win over Russian outfit Dinamo Stroitel Ekaterinburg in their first game was tempered by a heavy defeat at the hands of German side Uhlenhorst Mulheim. Reports of both game are below.





Dinamo Stroitel Ekaterinburg 4 (2)

Evgeny VAKHMISTROV 2, 5 (FG, FG)

Artem BORISOV 23 (PC)

Semen MATKOVSKIY 27 (PC)



East Grinstead 6 (3)

Ben ALLBERRY 16, 34 (FG, FG)

Ross STOTT 17 (FG)

Martin SCANLON 20 (FG)

Adam SECCULL 37 (PC)

Nick CATLIN 38 (FG)



The Russians got off to a good start in the opening game, going 2-0 up inside five minutes. East Grinstead got on the board in the 16th minute via Ben Allberry. They pressed hard to get the second, which came from a one on one which Ross Stott lifted over the goalkeeper and levelled the scores. The 3rd goal for EG came from a period of sustained possession, with the Russian defence under pressure. EG went into the half 3-2 up via Martin Scanlon.



Dinamo levelled via Artem Borisov early in the second halfand tehn the teams exchanged another goal apiece and it was 4-4 going into the final 5 minutes. Nick Catlin and Adam Seccull both found the net in the final three minutes ensuring the win, and the 5 points on offer.



Coach Richard Organ expressed his delight at the win saying “The Russians started really well going into a 2-0 lead. We adjusted our structures and played really well after that. It’s always good to win the first game of the tournament”



East Grinstead 2 (0)

Ross STOTT 22 (FG)

Adam SECCULL 39 (PC)



Uhlenhorst Mulheim 10 (8)

Benedikt FÜRK 2 (FG)

Timm HERZBRUCH 4, 16, 19, 23 (FG, FG, FG, FG)

Lukas WINDFEDER 8, 25 (FG, FG)

Thilo STRALKOWSKI 11 (FG)

Jan NITSCHKE 18 (FG)

Julius MEYER 20 (FG)



Timm Herzbruch helped himself to four goals as Uhlenhorst Mulheim gave East Grinstead a harsh lesson in indoor hockey.



Herzbruch struck a first-half hat-trick to add to goals from Benedikt Furk, Lukas Windfeder, Thilo Stralkowski, Jan Nitschke and Julius Meyer which put the Germans 8-0 up at the break.



East Grinstead rallied with second half goals from Ross Stott and Adam Seccull but Herbruch’s fourth and another for Windfeder ensured it finished 10-2 for the German side.



East Grinstead will now face WKS Grunwald Poznan tomorrow morning with a win vital to their chances of competing in the medal matches later in the competition.



All the fixtures, results and standings can be found here.



There is a live stream of all the games available which can be found here.



England Hockey Board Media release